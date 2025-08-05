Odisha allows women to work in night shifts, written consent mandatory

Bhubaneswar, Aug 5 (PTI) The Odisha government has allowed women to work in night shifts, but written consent would be mandatory, according to a notification.

Advertisement

The Labour and Employees' State Insurance Department issued a detailed guideline, allowing women to work in night shifts in factories, shops and other commercial establishments.

At least three women employees should be there on the night shift, and adequate transportation facilities with a GPS-tracking system to pick and drop them should be arranged, it said.

No adolescent women will be allowed to work, whether as an employee or otherwise, in any establishment during the night, it said.

"The employer shall provide toilet or washroom and drinking water facilities near the workplace where such women employees are employed, with provisions of closed-circuit television (CCTV) surveillance and proper lighting, including the passages towards conveniences," it added.

The decision will increase employment opportunities for women, the notification said.

Advertisement

The state government has recently made amendments to the Odisha Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, 1956, allowing women to work in night shifts.

Labour Minister Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia said, "After getting instructions from the Centre, we have allowed women to work at night. Female employees will have to give their written consent, expressing their willingness to work at night."

The opposition BJD, however, criticised the government.