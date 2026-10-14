Odisha clears 46 industrial projects worth ₹39,383 crore

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated industrial projects and laid foundation stones for new investments worth ₹39,383 crore at a ceremony in Kalinganagar, Jajpur, on October 14. The 46 projects across 14 districts are expected to create 42,512 employment opportunities, according to the state government.

The event included roundtable discussions and one-to-one interactions between state leaders and industry representatives, with the stated aim of accelerating implementation and addressing requirements for industrial growth. The projects cover steel and metals, chemicals, renewable energy, food processing, biofuels, textiles and apparel, electronics and IT services, logistics, tourism, industrial gases, infrastructure, shipbuilding, power storage, healthcare and other sectors.

The state said the investments followed outreach after the Utkarsh Odisha-Make in Odisha Conclave 2025 and subsequent investor roadshows in India and overseas.

Investment pipeline The 46 projects are spread across Angul, Bargarh, Balasore, Boudh, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Keonjhar, Khordha, Mayurbhanj, Puri, Sambalpur and Sundargarh. The announcement did not list individual companies, project-wise investment values or completion timelines.

According to the government, Odisha has so far grounded 116 projects and inaugurated 35 under Chief Minister Majhi's leadership. Together, these amount to 151 projects valued at ₹3,11,722.46 crore, with an estimated employment potential of 2,40,697.

The figures combine projects at different stages, including those whose foundation stones have been laid and those already inaugurated. The government said its focus was to move investment proposals beyond announcements and towards execution and production.

Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain said the administration was concentrating not only on attracting capital but also on converting investments into projects, jobs and improved livelihoods. He said sustained engagement with investors and project facilitation were intended to strengthen the industrial ecosystem and spread the benefits of growth.

Execution and local links Hemant Sharma, additional chief secretary for industries, home, and information and public relations, said the success of investment promotion depended on implementation. He said the state was working to address investor requirements and improve coordination so that projects could expand industrial capacity, create employment and support local economic development.

The government also expects the investments to encourage value addition and create opportunities for micro, small and medium enterprises. Construction, logistics and allied services were identified as activities that could see demand linked to the projects.