Odisha’s e-bus network puts women’s inclusion in focus ahead of UMI 2026

Odisha is linking the expansion of electric public transport with a broader push for workforce inclusion, with Shubhalakshmi Mahananda, the state’s first woman electric-bus driver, highlighted ahead of Bhubaneswar hosting the 19th Urban Mobility India (UMI) Conference and Expo on October 23 and 24.

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Mahananda drives an Ama Bus in Kendujhar for Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT). The district’s network has 25 electric buses and a dedicated depot, according to a state government press release. Her role brings attention to women’s participation in an occupation traditionally viewed as male-dominated.

The release says Mahananda developed her driving skills through specialised training and practical experience. Her entry into the role is presented by the state as an example of how access to non-traditional jobs can support women’s economic independence and diversify the transport workforce.

Linking green mobility and jobs Kendujhar’s electric-bus service forms part of Odisha’s wider effort to expand public transport with lower local emissions. Electric buses can reduce tailpipe pollution compared with diesel vehicles, although the release gives no figures on emissions savings, ridership or operating costs.

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The state’s mobility initiatives also include Ama Bus, Ama E-Ride and digital mobility services. The government says these are intended to connect residents with jobs and essential services. Mahananda’s story places a human focus on the transition, showing how transport investments can also create employment pathways for women.

However, the example comes as policymakers prepare to discuss access, liveability and technology in urban transport.

UMI conference agenda Bhubaneswar will host the 19th UMI Conference and Expo on October 23 and 24, under the theme “Urban Accessibility & Liveability in the Digital Age”. Odisha will be the first state in eastern India to host the national event, according to the release. The National Urban Conclave 2026 will be held alongside it.

The conference will bring together policymakers, planners and mobility experts to discuss sustainable, accessible and technology-driven transport. The government says its public transport initiatives aim to connect infrastructure, digital services and inclusion.

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Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra said the events would bring together officials and experts to discuss inclusive urban development. He said Mahananda’s example reflected the state’s commitment to women’s empowerment, innovation and opportunities.

As Odisha prepares to host the conference, her journey offers an example of how cleaner mobility and workforce participation can be considered together.