Odisha’s Swachh Survekshan honours highlight role of household segregation

Odisha’s urban sanitation efforts have received national recognition in the Swachh Survekshan 2025–26, with Puri Municipal Corporation securing first place among coastal towns, Asika Municipality ranking second in its population category and Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation receiving the State First Swachh City honour. President Droupadi Murmu presented the awards at the 10th Swachh Survekshan ceremony at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi.

The honours reflect different civic demands: Puri’s influx of pilgrims, Bhubaneswar’s growth as the state capital and Asika’s ability to sustain performance as a smaller municipality. The state’s approach places emphasis on household segregation, local processing and sanitation workers’ safety.

Municipal work under pressure During this year’s Rath Yatra, heavy rain coincided with large gatherings in Puri. Nearly 1,600 sanitation workers maintained services in round-the-clock shifts. The municipal corporation deployed 153 vehicles, cleared nearly 2,500 tonnes of waste and restored the Grand Road after major festival events.

Puri has about three lakh residents and receives another one lakh visitors and devotees on a typical day. Keeping beaches, temple precincts and markets clean requires sustained operations. Asika ranked second among towns with populations of 20,000–50,000, retaining its 2024–25 position. Bhubaneswar received the state’s top city honour; it had ranked ninth nationally among cities with populations of 3–10 lakh in the previous survey.

Processing waste and protecting workers Odisha’s community-led model processes waste closer to where it is generated. At municipal Wealth Centres, kitchen waste becomes compost and dry material is sorted for recycling. Women’s self-help groups, transgender community members and waste pickers help operate the centres, linking sanitation with local livelihoods. The GARIMA initiative addresses the safety and dignity of core sanitation workers.

The state is working with Oil India Limited to establish seven compressed biogas plants. These are intended to convert organic waste collected by urban local bodies into fuel. Separating food scraps at home can provide a cleaner stream of organic material for processing.

Residents are encouraged to keep kitchen waste apart from clean, dry recyclables, reduce food waste and compost scraps where possible. They should follow municipal directions for sanitary waste, batteries and broken glass, use reusable bags and bottles, and repair or donate usable items.