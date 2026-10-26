Odisha’s women-led mobility push takes centre stage at UMI 2026

The meeting of an administrator and a woman public transport professional offered a people-focused perspective on Odisha’s urban mobility plans at the 19th Urban Mobility India (UMI) Conference and Exhibition in Bhubaneswar. Smt. Usha Padhee, Additional Chief Secretary, Housing & Urban Development Department, met Subhalaxmi Mahananda, Odisha’s first woman electric-bus driver from Keonjhar district, during the event.

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Mahananda drives an electric Ama Bus, and her journey reflects the opportunities that can emerge when institutional support is matched by individual initiative. The interaction also highlighted the significance of making transport-sector careers accessible to women, including roles that have traditionally seen limited female participation.

The conference and exhibition, held from October 23 to 25, 2026, coincided with the 2nd National Urban Conclave (NUC). UMI was hosted in eastern India for the first time, bringing attention to Odisha’s approach to public transport, accessibility and urban development.

The meeting between Padhee and Mahananda illustrated the connection between policy measures and their impact on individuals. For women considering a career in mobility, the visibility of a woman driving a public bus can also help make such employment seem more attainable.

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Training and enterprise opportunities for women Women's participation in Odisha's public transport system is being supported through institutional coordination involving the Housing & Urban Development Department, the Commerce & Transport Department and CRUT. Support from the Principal Secretary, Commerce & Transport Department, the Transport Commissioner and CRUT's Managing Director has helped advance work across policy, training, livelihood opportunities and transport operations.

CRUT's initiatives include advanced electric-bus training for 20 women who hold Heavy Motor Vehicle licences. Women are also part of the transport workforce in roles such as drivers, conductors and feeder-service personnel. Their participation brings a wider range of professional representation into daily public transport operations.

The state’s broader ambition is reflected in Atmanirbhar MAhila SuVahak, or AMA SuVahak. The initiative envisages the development of 2,450 women-led transport enterprises across Odisha, taking the focus beyond employment towards ownership and entrepreneurship.

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Under the scheme, women can receive interest-free loan support of up to ₹10 lakh for vehicle purchases, with an additional ₹2 lakh incentive for electric vehicles. The provisions also include free driving and entrepreneurship training and licensing support. Self-help group members and eligible women beneficiaries are to receive priority support. Integration with ride-hailing platforms is intended to help connect vehicle ownership and acquired skills with income-generating opportunities.

The initiative seeks to create pathways for women to participate in the transport economy as entrepreneurs, while training programmes and operational roles offer other routes into the sector.

Public transport expansion and digital services These efforts are part of a wider expansion of the public transport network. CRUT has grown from a single-city operation to a fleet of 770 buses operating across 138 routes. Electric buses make up 51% of the fleet, while nearly 48% of ticketing transactions are cashless.

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At the UMI conference, CRUT's pavilion showcased its work across Ama Bus services, electric mobility, Odisha Yatri, intelligent transport management, digital ticketing, passenger safety and accessibility. The organisation also supported the planning, coordination and execution of the event.

The conference was organised around the theme “Urban Accessibility and Liveability in the Digital Age”. Alongside the National Urban Conclave, it provided a platform for discussions on how transport infrastructure, technology and public services can contribute to inclusive and sustainable urban development.

Odisha's mobility initiatives therefore bring together several connected priorities: expanding public transport, increasing the use of electric buses, strengthening digital passenger services and widening access to employment and entrepreneurship.

Mahananda's experience brings an individual dimension to these developments. Her presence as an electric-bus driver demonstrates how opportunities created through policy and training can translate into professional participation. It also underlines the importance of sustained institutional support in enabling more women to enter and progress in the mobility sector.

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As the state pursues its ambition of more accessible and liveable cities, increasing women's participation in transport services and enterprises remains an important part of the wider mobility conversation.