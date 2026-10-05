Odoo 20: What’s new for Indian SMEs and companies as the ERP platform gets a major upgrade

Business software is changing fast. Companies are no longer looking only for tools that record sales, manage accounts, or track inventory. They are increasingly looking for platforms that can connect these functions, automate routine work, and adapt to the way businesses operate in different markets.

Odoo 20, the latest version of the business management platform, brings that wider shift into its ERP system with updates across accounting, sales, CRM, inventory, manufacturing, eCommerce, websites, marketing, and more.

The version was showcased at Odoo Experience India 2026 in Gandhinagar, giving Indian businesses a closer look at what is changing globally—and what has been built specifically for the Indian market.

Odoo 20: What has changed globally?

The new release brings improvements across several business functions rather than focusing on a single feature.

Automation moves further into everyday business.

Odoo 20 expands automation within business workflows. Its AI capabilities can work with business information, create and update records, and perform tasks within the platform. Automated and scheduled actions can also trigger these capabilities.

For companies, the bigger change is that automation can happen within the ERP workflow itself rather than requiring employees to move information between separate tools.

E-commerce and websites get new tools.

Businesses selling online or managing their own websites also get new capabilities.

Odoo 20 adds tools for creating and managing website and eCommerce content, including AI-assisted editing and generation features. This can help businesses manage their digital presence alongside their other operations rather than treating the website or online store as a completely separate system.

Marketing gets more connected to customer activity!

Marketing automation also receives an update.

AI can assist with campaign creation, while the Social Marketing app can use AI to write social media posts. Businesses can also create workflows around events and customer actions.

The focus is not simply on generating content but on connecting marketing activities more closely with the rest of the customer journey.

Core business operations continue to get updates.

Odoo 20 also brings improvements across CRM, sales, inventory, manufacturing, accounting, and other business applications. For companies using ERP software across departments, these updates are aimed at keeping information and processes connected within one platform.

But what does Odoo 20 change for India?





This is where the update gets particularly relevant for Indian SMEs and companies.

Alongside its global product improvements, Odoo 20 expands its India-specific accounting and compliance capabilities, covering GST, TDS, imports, and financial reporting.

GST support expands.

Odoo 20 extends support for businesses operating under the GST Composition Scheme.

The update includes workflows for composition taxpayers and returns such as CMP-08 and GSTR-4. It also adds support for GST QRMP-related workflows for eligible businesses.

For smaller businesses, these additions can bring more of their GST-related accounting processes into the same system used for everyday financial operations.

TDS workflows get more flexibility.

Tax Deducted at Source is another area that receives an update.

Odoo 20 provides different options for handling TDS and payments, including TDS & Payment, TDS Only, and Payment Only.

This gives businesses more flexibility when managing vendor transactions and tax deductions according to their actual accounting processes.

Import costs can now follow the product.

For companies that import raw materials, components, or finished products, the purchase price is only one part of the final inventory cost.

Odoo 20 introduces a Bill of Entry flow for imported goods. Customs duty can then be included in inventory costing through landed costs.

This connects import-related costs more closely with inventory management and can give businesses a clearer picture of what products actually cost.

Financial reporting gets deeper in India localization.

Odoo 20 also adds support for financial statements aligned with the presentation, classification, and disclosure requirements under Schedule III, Division I of the Companies Act.

This means the India-specific update goes beyond GST transactions and extends into financial reporting as well.

Odoo 20 features: Global VS India-specific

The update can broadly be understood in two parts.

Global Odoo 20 features

Business automation

AI-assisted workflows

eCommerce and website improvements

Marketing automation

CRM and sales updates

Inventory and manufacturing improvements

Accounting and other core business applications India-specific Odoo 20 features

GST Composition Scheme

CMP-08 and GSTR-4

GST QRMP workflows

Flexible TDS processing

Bill of Entry

Customs duty and landed costs

Schedule III financial reporting For businesses considering Odoo, the updated plans offer more flexibility depending on their needs. The Standard plan is now ₹580/user/month, while the Custom plan is ₹1,080/user/month, with both reflecting a 20% reduction from their earlier annual prices.

For employees who need lighter access, the Light User plan is available at ₹195/user/month.

Why does Odoo 20 matter for Indian SMEs?

For an Indian SME, accounting, inventory, sales, and compliance are rarely isolated activities.

A purchase can affect inventory. An import can affect product costing. A vendor payment can involve TDS. A transaction can have GST implications. Financial reporting ultimately depends on information collected across these activities.

Odoo 20 brings more of these processes into one connected environment.

AI and automation are part of that evolution, but they are not the whole story. The wider change is about reducing disconnected workflows while giving businesses more tools to manage finance, operations, sales, marketing, and compliance together.

The bigger picture!

Odoo 20 combines a broad set of global ERP improvements with deeper localization for the Indian market.

For businesses, that means the update is not simply about adopting a new technology feature. It is about making the software that runs everyday operations more connected while accounting for the specific GST, tax, and reporting requirements Indian companies deal with.

For Indian SMEs and companies evaluating ERP software, Odoo 20 brings both sides of that equation together: broader business automation globally and more India-specific capabilities where they matter most.

To check out more on Odoo 20, refer to: https://www.odoo.com/odoo-20-release-notes

Take a trial: https://www.odoo.com/trial

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