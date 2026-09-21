Omesh Kumar Gurnani Highlights Sustainable Communities as the Future of Real Estate

Dubai, UAE: The real estate industry is increasingly moving towards sustainable, technology-driven and community-focused development, with changing consumer expectations and rapid urbanisation reshaping the sector. Omesh Kumar Gurnani, Founder of Neoterra Developments, believes that the next generation of real estate will be defined by communities designed to deliver long-term economic, environmental and social value.

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Dubai’s rapidly evolving urban landscape has placed greater emphasis on innovation, smart infrastructure and sustainable development. As cities expand, developers are increasingly looking beyond conventional property development to create integrated communities that combine residential and commercial spaces with green infrastructure, connectivity, public amenities and efficient resource management.

According to Omesh Kumar Gurnani, sustainable development begins with strategic planning. Efficient land use, energy conservation, water management, green spaces, walkable environments and smart transportation systems can help create communities that remain adaptable to changing lifestyles and future urban requirements.

Sustainability Beyond Buildings Sustainability in real estate is no longer limited to energy-efficient buildings. The broader focus is shifting towards creating complete communities that use resources responsibly while improving residents’ quality of life.

Modern developments can incorporate green infrastructure, efficient water systems, renewable energy solutions, parks, recreational areas and community-focused amenities. Gurnani believes that integrating these considerations from the early planning stages can help create developments capable of delivering lasting value.

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Technology Supporting Smarter Real Estate Technology is also transforming the way properties and communities are planned and managed. Artificial Intelligence (AI), Building Information Modeling (BIM), data analytics, smart infrastructure and connected building systems are helping developers make more informed decisions.

These technologies can support better resource management, operational efficiency, construction planning and property management while improving the overall experience for residents.

Gurnani believes that the combination of technology and responsible planning can help developers create projects that are better prepared for future challenges and changing market expectations.

Building Communities, Not Just Properties The modern real estate buyer is increasingly evaluating more than the property itself. Access to healthcare, education, recreation, retail, connectivity and social infrastructure can influence the long-term appeal of a development.

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Gurnani believes that successful developments should balance commercial objectives with community needs. Creating environments where people can live, work and connect can contribute to stronger and more resilient urban communities.

As Dubai continues to strengthen its position as a global centre for business, tourism and innovation, sustainable and technology-enabled development is expected to remain an important part of its real estate landscape.

Gurnani believes that collaboration among developers, investors, planners, governments and communities will be essential to creating urban environments that meet present needs while remaining adaptable for future generations.

About Omesh Kumar Gurnani Omesh Kumar Gurnani is the Founder of Neoterra Developments and is associated with discussions around entrepreneurship, strategic planning, sustainable communities and emerging trends in real estate.

Note to readers: This article is part of Mint’s paid consumer connect Initiative. Mint assumes no editorial involvement or responsibility for errors, omissions, or content accuracy.

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