Omnipresent humanoid robots, AI innovations at CES 2026 preview world of future

By Yoshita Singh

Las Vegas/New York, Jan 12 (PTI) Autonomous robotaxis, robots folding laundry, an AI-powered robo-chef that cooks 500 dishes and AI companions for "emotional support" - the world’s biggest technology event showcased innovations that are transforming lives and shaping the future of the world.

CES 2026, the most powerful tech event in the world, presented by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), was held across multiple sprawling venues in Las Vegas from January 6-9.

The event saw global companies, startups, industry executives and government leaders to “experience the next-generation of tech that will solve global challenges.”

"This year’s edition of CES “moved from theory to the practical application of how technology is integrating seamlessly into our lives. With more than 4100 exhibitors, including some 1200 startups, CES 2026 highlights technology that is solving some of the world’s greatest challenges. The future is no longer arriving; it is here,” CTA said in a statement.

CES 2026 gave a glimpse into a world where robots are omnipresent - coming in all forms, shapes and purposes and offering a crystal ball view of how the potential of robotics is impacting lives today and will transform the world of tomorrow.

Companies showcased their humanoid robots that could perform a whole spectrum of tasks - from folding laundry, playing chess, performing spine surgery to dealing cards at a casino, serving cocktails, boxing and doubling up as AI companions for young children and adults.

“Robotics descended upon CES 2026 as 'physical AI', turning breakthroughs in artificial intelligence into adaptable machines capable of delivering complex real-world outcomes,” CTA said.

"Humanoid robots are emerging as a major frontier, moving from single-task roles toward collaborative assistants, while robotics overall is expanding across home, industrial, medical, supply chain, and mobility applications to improve safety, efficiency, and workforce resilience.”

Drawing most eyeballs at the show was Hong Kong-based SenseRobot’s chess playing robots, which doubled-up as opponents and chess coaches, correcting players if they made an inaccurate move on the chess board.

“SenseRobot combines advanced AI vision technology with decision-making intelligence (DI) to create a consumer-grade robotic arm capable of achieving millimeter-level control accuracy. It excels in tasks such as picking up chess pieces, hosting human vs. AI games, human vs. human games, and analyzing game strategies through detailed reviews,” the company said.

Making a debut at the CES show floor was Tata Consultancy Services with a focus on ‘Engineering the Future, Intelligent by Design’.

"From autonomous mobility, intelligent electrification, Physical AI robotics, GenAI-led vehicle experiences and advanced semiconductor engineering, we are enabling enterprises to build smarter products, resilient operations, and sustainable experiences,” the company said.

From electric vehicles, which were the buzzword at the tech show 4-5 years ago, CES 2026 unveiled the future of intelligent mobility through a portfolio of self-driving robotaxis and autonomous shuttles.

California-based autonomous ride-sharing mobility company Pliyt, founded by Indian-origin Shalin James Anto, showcased its luxurious and sleek autonomous pods that can seat four passengers, each with a separate compartment equipped with a screen to conduct virtual meetings, watch shows or play video games. Pliyt is looking to deploy its first pilot in 2028.

Showcasing at ‘CES Unveiled’, an exclusive peak into the top innovations and trends at the trade show, was the AI-powered robo-chef Nosh, bringing together robotics, AI and food sciences into a device that can cook over 500 dishes automatically across cuisines such as American, Italian, Mexican, Chinese, Thai, Indian, Korean and Pan-Asian.

“Most of our users are busy families” who don’t have enough time to cook, Nosh Robotics Co-founder Amit Gupta told PTI.

“Nosh takes care of complete cooking starting from measuring precisely the ingredients and seasonings that need to go in a dish and uses camera and AI to detect the cooking process, automatically moving on to the next step in preparing the dish.

“Each of us needs to eat three times a day, but there is no option which enables us to eat effortlessly,” leading people to order food online or consume processed food which is unhealthy and expensive. “Through Nosh, users can eat fresh and healthy food everyday,” Gupta said. “Think of it as your private chef who cooks over 500 global dishes, personalized to your taste, completely automatically.”

Gupta said CES is a “great platform which enables us to showcase products like Nosh" which is bringing about positive changes in everyday lives of people.

Robotics company DYNA showcased its line of "general-purpose robots, built for the real world" including a laundry-folding humanoid robot, while AI robotics company Sharpa unveiled its first full-body robot North at CES that could play ping-pong with a 0.02-second reaction time, capture instant photos, deal cards for a game of Blackjack and build paper windmills through a 30 step handicraft sequence.

Prominently showcased at CES this year were AI robotic companions developed to provide “emotional support” and companionship for those living alone and the elderly.

Companies showcased AI companions designed to teach and play with children, aimed at cutting back screen times for kids.

China-based robotics company Hengbot Innovation Ltd showcased ‘Sirius’, a high-dynamic AI bionic smart robotic dog and AI companion that can “can serve as a family member's companion, providing emotional support and companionship, especially suitable for the elderly living alone or empty-nest families” and interact with children, “becoming a partner in education and entertainment, helping them learn the basics of programming, robotics, and artificial intelligence.”

Startup Ludens AI unveiled Cocomo, “an AI companion that plays, bonds and grows with you” with a mission to “redefine the relationship between humans and AI- through play, connection and growth.”

Consumer Technology Association Executive Chair and CEO Gary Shapiro said in a statement that CES is the world’s most powerful proving ground for innovation. “CES is more than a showcase; it’s where technology meets community, business, and policy. Global leaders, startups, and policymakers came together to highlight technologies that will define the next decade of economic growth and competitiveness.”