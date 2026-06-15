On the Go: For the Love of Family Road Trips

Between dhaba meals, spontaneous conversations and playlist swaps, family road trips can be a great way of connecting with your loved ones. When it comes to making memories on the go, there’s a case to be made for circuit travel—where one covers typically-connected destinations with smart pitstops along the way. With diverse experiences woven into one optimised journey, your family comes home with a rich milieu of memories.



Enter, Club Mahindra’s Keystone Privileged Access—a membership programme designed for modern families seeking flexible and elevated holiday experiences. With over 140 stays and more than 400 curated experiences on offer across the country and abroad, Club Mahindra’s signature hospitality becomes your reassuring constant across shifting landscapes.

Especially road trips across India stop feeling unrealistic when you know that the sweet chaos of your family will fit right in at these premium stays—equipped for children, seniors, and everyone in between. Here’s a sneak peek.



Kerala: A Tropical Paradise

Every destination unveils its distinctive character in God’s own country. In Ashtamudi, families can enjoy serene houseboat cruises amid tranquil backwaters, while Munnar offers a refreshing contrast with its cool climate, lush tea gardens, and misty viewpoints. Cherai carries a rare charm with the confluence of the sea and backwaters, fresh local fare adding to the experience. Arookutty brings you home to Kerala’s incredible range, from island pitstops to bustling bazaars.



Across these circuit, families can enjoy nature trails, hyperlocal culture, regional food experiences, and unique stays that almost always lend themselves to the surrounding landscape. An added advantage—Club Mahindra resorts here are equipped with EV charging stations, making the journey seamless for those travelling by electric vehicle.



View full Image View full Image Cherai carries a rare charm with the confluence of the sea and backwaters. ( Club Mahindra )



Maharashtra: Where History Meets Nature

Maharashtra’s travel map rarely unfolds in a straight line, and that’s integral to its allure. One weekend you’re catching sunsets the colour of sol kadi in Alibaug, and the next you’re winding your way up to Tungi, where the Western Ghats roll out in soft greens and noises fade into birdsong. Maratha history abounds the weather-beaten arches of clifftop forts at Hatgad, while Ambaghat offers a spiritual pause that asks you to linger.



Himalayan Escape: Of Wellness & Adventure

Craving majestic views that you can dream of long after you’re home? Head to the Himalayas. Expect crisp air, sumptuous thalis, vibrant culture, and a heady mix of wellness and adrenaline. Gourmet delicacies like gucchi biryani come with sweeping views of the Pir Panjal in Naldehra, where you can unwind over a spa ritual before heading out for a birding trail or a temple trek. Mussoorie balances old-world charm with hill-town bustle—think winding walks, dainty cafés, and panoramas that open out to the Doon Valley. Near Kandaghat, the iconic Kalka-Shimla Railway winds its way through tunnels and hills, turning your journey into a core memory. Amp up the energy and your appetite in Manali, with paragliding, snow sports, and local delicacies like siddu and babru.

Gujarat Chronicles: Temples & Safaris

It’s easy to think of Gujarat in absolutes, until you’re on the road—where every few hours the scenery changes. Gir is alive with quiet anticipation—early mornings, stirring forests, and the possibility of spotting an Asiatic lion in its natural habitat. Along the journey, Kensville offers moments of reflection with golf course backdrops, soothing spas, and space to simply unwind. The past peers through the architectural ruins in Pavagadh, while Dwarka softens the rhythm with ocean breeze and temple bells.

Your journey comes to rest in Netrang, among the peaceful setting of waterfalls, caves, and lakes.



The drives are scenic, the routes easy, and these bucket-list-and-beyond destinations connected by Club Mahindra’s family-first stays. So get, set, road trip!