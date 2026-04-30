Onboarding to Ownership: How Engineering Careers Are Being Built Over Time

At a time when careers are increasingly defined by movement, frequent job changes, shorter tenures, and faster role transitions, the idea of building continuity within a single organisation is being quietly re-examined.

Across engineering and infrastructure firms, the challenge is no longer just attracting talent, but creating conditions where people can grow meaningfully over time. This has led to a shift in how careers are structured—moving away from linear progression toward more layered, experience-led development.

At Burns & McDonnell India, this approach is reflected in how careers evolve across stages. The journeys of Bhushan Sonawane and Manish Hingu offer two points along that spectrum, early career and long-term leadership, showing how growth is shaped over time.

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The first job is a defining phase Early roles today carry more weight than they once did. For many professionals, the first job is where expectations around learning, support, and growth are formed.

When Bhushan joined as a Graduate Engineer Trainee, the transition into the workplace was supported through structured training, mentorship, and clearly defined processes. This made it easier to move from academic learning to practical application without a steep adjustment curve.

Over a decade into his career, Manish views this stage as critical. Having worked with multiple teams and mentored younger engineers, he sees how early clarity around expectations, workflows, and support directly influences how quickly individuals find their footing.

For employers, this reflects a broader shift: the quality of early experiences often determines both performance and retention.

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Learning is most effective when it happens in context One of the more visible changes in workplace learning is its integration into day-to-day work.

For Bhushan, this meant working on projects where learning new tools and delivering outcomes happened simultaneously. The experience required constant adaptation, but it also accelerated both technical capability and confidence.

For Manish, the same principle plays out at a different level. As responsibilities grow, the focus shifts to enabling teams to work in similar conditions where learning is continuous and directly linked to delivery.

This approach reflects a wider trend in engineering environments, where learning is not treated as a separate phase but as an ongoing part of execution.

Ownership is introduced early and expands over time Ownership is increasingly being built into roles from the outset.

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In Bhushan’s case, this began with taking responsibility for smaller components of projects and gradually moving toward independent work. These early experiences helped build decision-making ability and accountability.

Over time, the scope of ownership broadens.

For Manish, it now includes not just individual output, but team performance, project direction, and the ability to make decisions in more complex, multi-stakeholder environments. Leadership, in this context, is less about control and more about responsibility.

This progression highlights an important shift: ownership is not tied to seniority alone it is developed in stages.

Exposure is shaping how professionals approach their roles Career growth today is also influenced by the kind of exposure professionals receive.

For Bhushan, opportunities to engage beyond immediate project work through interactions with different teams and leadership helped build a clearer understanding of how his role fit within the larger organisation.

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For Manish, exposure translates into alignment. Working across teams and functions requires bringing together different perspectives and ensuring consistency in outcomes.

In both cases, exposure contributes to a broader understanding of work moving from task-level execution to a more integrated view.

Workplace culture is increasingly participative While structured growth creates opportunities, culture determines whether individuals remain engaged over time.

In the early stages of his career, Bhushan experienced this through accessibility teams that were open to questions and supportive of learning.

As careers progress, the role individuals play in shaping culture becomes more pronounced.

Manish points to initiatives like Kizuna, which focus on building connections within teams through shared activities and employee-led efforts. Such initiatives indicate a shift toward more participative cultures, where engagement is not driven solely by policy, but by people.

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This transition from experiencing culture to contributing to it is central to sustaining long-term careers.

Sustainability is becoming central to career decisions Another emerging theme in career growth is sustainability.

For Bhushan, this is reflected in establishing a routine early, balancing work responsibilities with personal interests and making effective use of available flexibility.

For Manish, sustaining a career over more than a decade involves adapting to evolving responsibilities while maintaining that balance. The ability to manage both professional demands and personal priorities becomes increasingly important over time.

This reflects a broader shift in expectations: long-term growth is closely linked to how sustainable the experience feels.

The shift from individual contribution to team enablement A key transition in any career is the move from individual contribution to enabling others.

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For Bhushan, this transition is beginning to take shape through increased responsibility and independent work.

For Manish, it is fully realised. His role now involves guiding teams, supporting decision-making, and ensuring that projects move forward effectively through collective effort.

This shift is central to how organisations define leadership today, not just by what individuals deliver, but by how they enable others to perform.

What this suggests for career-building today Taken together, these experiences point to a more structured and deliberate approach to career development.

The progression is not defined by speed, but by the ability to move through stages with clarity:

Starting with a strong, supported entry into the workplace

Learning through real project exposure

Taking on ownership early and expanding it over time

Gaining broader exposure across teams and functions

Contributing to workplace culture

Sustaining performance over the long term

Transitioning into roles that support and guide others For organisations, this reflects a shift toward designing careers as evolving journeys rather than a series of roles.

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