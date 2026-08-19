One Brief, Hundreds of Locations: How Festive Decor Is Becoming a Logistics Business

As retailers and companies prepare for Ganesh Chaturthi, Dussehra, Diwali and Christmas, festive decoration is moving beyond the neighbourhood decorator. For businesses operating across cities, the challenge is increasingly about executing the same experience everywhere, at roughly the same time.

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For large retailers and multi-location businesses, festive decor is no longer only a creative exercise. It is increasingly a problem of scale, consistency and timing.

At 6 am on a morning last festive season, decoration teams began work across more than 100 stores of a single retail chain in multiple Indian cities. The brief was the same at every location. By the time the stores opened, the festive setup had been replicated across the network.

For a single store, festive decoration is largely a creative exercise. For a retail chain with 50 or 100 outlets, it becomes a logistics problem.

The challenge is no longer simply deciding how a Diwali entrance should look. It is making sure that an installation being assembled in Bengaluru uses the same materials, colours and proportions as the ones in Delhi, Mumbai or Hyderabad, and that all of them are ready when the stores open.

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There is real money riding on the festive season. The Confederation of All India Traders estimated Diwali 2025 trade at a record ₹6.05 lakh crore, up about 25% over the previous year. As festive decor becomes a more visible part of retail marketing, office culture and customer experience, consistency is beginning to matter almost as much as creativity.

A decorated entrance or festive installation today rarely lives only inside a physical space. It is photographed, posted on social media, shared on internal company channels and often becomes part of a wider festive campaign.

For brands operating across cities, that creates an unusual problem: how do you make 100 different locations look like parts of the same campaign?

The problem with 100 local decorators

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Decoration in India has traditionally been an extremely local business.

A Bengaluru store may know one decorator, the Delhi office another and the Mumbai branch somebody else. That works until a company wants every location to follow the same design.

Then the differences begin to show. One vendor changes a shade because a material is unavailable. Another alters the dimensions. Flowers are substituted. Branding is positioned differently. A reference photograph gets interpreted in multiple ways.

For the central marketing, HR or administration team, coordinating dozens of vendors can become a larger exercise than creating the campaign itself.

Over the past three years, celebration platform CherishX has been building its B2B business around this problem.

Better known for home celebrations such as birthdays and anniversaries, the company has increasingly been working with retail chains, offices, shops, showrooms and other commercial spaces that need decoration across multiple locations.

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Its approach is closer to a distributed operations network than a conventional event agency.

Once a design is finalised, its material requirements are standardised centrally. Inventory is managed through CherishX's central warehouse, where automated systems help plan and dispatch the specified materials to different locations.

Execution partners receive design references, material details and briefing instructions through partner applications. This reduces the amount of interpretation left to individual decorators and helps ensure that teams across cities are working from the same brief.

"The challenge at scale isn't finding decorators. They exist in every city. It is ensuring that the same design, materials and execution standards reach every location," says Mayank Singhania, co-founder of CherishX. "We have spent the last few years building the technology and backend systems that allow us to control that centrally while keeping execution local."

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As multi-city festive campaigns grow, the backend matters as much as the front-end visual. Central warehousing, standardised material kits and execution briefings help reduce variation across locations.

When a photograph becomes a specification sheet Technology can standardise the material and the brief. The more difficult question is whether the finished installation actually matches.

Once a setup is completed, CherishX's execution partners upload photographs through its systems. A central quality-control team reviews the installation against the approved setup while the decorator is still at the venue.

If something is missing or does not match the reference, it can be corrected before the team closes the job and moves to its next location.

"The market now wants speed, quality and scale together, and traditionally you could only pick two. Standardisation is what lets us stop treating it as a trade-off," says Ichchit Agrawal, co-founder of CherishX.

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That process changes the role of the reference photograph.

In traditional event decoration, a photograph was often an inspiration. In multi-location execution, it starts behaving more like a specification sheet. Colours, placement, materials and proportions need to remain recognisable even when the physical dimensions of individual locations are different.

CherishX says its network can currently handle up to 500 decor installations in a day. At that scale, the challenge is less about how many installations can be completed and more about whether hundreds of teams can still deliver the same approved outcome.

In large-format festive execution, a completed setup is no longer the end of the job. Central review and on-ground correction are becoming an important part of quality control.

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Diwali is where the model gets tested The festive season puts such systems under particular pressure because demand does not merely increase. It arrives at almost the same time.

From Ganesh Chaturthi and Navratri through Dussehra, Diwali and eventually Christmas, businesses go through several months of concentrated festive activity. Within each festival, however, many clients want their installations completed over the same one or two days.

A retailer may want dozens of stores decorated simultaneously. Offices want receptions and workspaces ready immediately before employee celebrations. Restaurants, showrooms and other commercial spaces face similar timelines.

This is helping push corporate festive and Diwali decoration from a largely local service towards more centralised execution.

But decoration is increasingly only one part of the requirement.

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The same HR, administration or marketing team organising Diwali may later need an office inauguration, employee party, team-building activity, annual celebration, photography, catering or employee gifting.

That is creating demand for broader corporate event and employee engagement services, where companies can work with fewer partners across a larger part of their annual calendar.

For procurement teams, the benefit is practical: fewer vendors to manage, fewer individual briefs and clearer accountability.

The festive calendar is turning decor into a recurring business requirement for HR, admin and marketing teams, especially across offices, showrooms and retail chains.

The same shift is happening at home The move towards more standardised decoration is visible on the consumer side as well.

Ahead of the festive season, CherishX has expanded its Ganesh Chaturthi decoration category, ranging from DIY Ganesh Chaturthi Decors to serviced compact home backdrops to floral arrangements and larger mandap-style installations.

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Traditionally, these setups often required households to coordinate with florists, decorators and rental vendors separately. An online catalogue changes that process. The customer starts with the finished design and expects the installation at home to resemble what was booked.

The underlying expectation is similar at both ends of the market.

A family wants the Ganesh setup at home to resemble the photograph on the website. A retail chain wants the festive setup approved at headquarters to resemble what appears across every store.

In both cases, the challenge is making physical decoration more predictable.

The invisible side of decoration Flowers, lights and installations remain the visible part of the decoration business.

But as the category becomes more organised and multi-city, much of the complexity is moving behind the scenes into inventory management, warehouses, partner technology, briefing systems, execution protocols and central quality checks.

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There will always be events where custom design and local craftsmanship are the most important factors.

Alongside them, however, another category is emerging: decor that can be designed once, standardised and deployed repeatedly across dozens or hundreds of locations.

For a retailer, the requirement may sound deceptively simple:

One design. One brief. Every store. Making that happen consistently is turning festive decoration into a very different business.

Note to readers: This article is part of Mint’s paid consumer connect Initiative. Mint assumes no editorial involvement or responsibility for errors, omissions, or content accuracy.

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