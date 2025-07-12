One ID, One Investment: Subhasis Ghosh on How to Start Your NPS Journey

If you’ve been thinking about opening an NPS (National Pension System) account but feel unsure about where to begin, Episode 3 of “NPS Made Simple” breaks it down step by step. In conversation with Mint, Subhasis Ghosh, CEO of Kotak Mahindra Pension Fund, explains just how easy it is to get started—and why the system is built for lifelong flexibility.

Q: So, let’s say a group of young professionals or college friends, just starting their first jobs, want to open an NPS account. Where do they begin? First off, kudos to them! If they’re thinking about NPS this early, they’re ahead of the curve. To open an account, all they have to do is go through a Point of Presence (POP), which is a term for a registered distributor. Almost every major bank is a POP. So, if you use your banking app, you’ll likely find an “Open NPS” option right there.

Q: Is the process fully digital? Yes, absolutely. If your KYC is already completed with the bank, it’s a two- or three-step process. Upload a few documents—Aadhaar, PAN—select your Pension fund manager, choose between active or auto investment mode, and make your first contribution (as little as ₹1,000). Once done, you’ll get your PRAN—Permanent Retirement Account Number—and you’re officially in.

Q: What is PRAN exactly? Think of it like your Aadhaar or UAN (Universal Account Number) for retirement. It’s your unique lifelong identity within the NPS system. Whether you switch jobs, take a sabbatical, or freelance, your PRAN remains the same. The beauty of NPS lies in this portability. Your entire pension journey is tied to this one number.

Q: And POP, you said it’s a kind of distributor? Yes. POPs are entities authorized to onboard NPS subscribers. Your bank is likely to be a POP, and you can also find many of them online. Just search for “NPS POPs” and you’ll see a list. Most banks and even some fintechs offer this service.

Q: What if someone prefers an offline route? That’s possible too. You can visit your bank branch or an authorized POP location. But honestly, everything—from registration to monitoring—is smoother online now.

Q: Is there an official NPS app to manage investments? Yes. The NPS app, operated by CRA—Central Recordkeeping Agency, allows you to track your balance, review fund performance, switch fund managers, adjust equity-debt ratio, and more. Many banking apps also offer similar features.

Q: Can people withdraw money before 60? Yes—under two conditions:

Partial withdrawals of up to 25% of your contributions (not including returns) are allowed three times during the entire duration of NPS for specific needs, like medical emergencies, education, etc

A full exit before 60 is possible, but only 20% is paid out tax-free, and the remaining 80% must be used to buy an annuity.

However, if your total corpus is below ₹2.5 lakh, you can withdraw the full amount without annuity obligations.

Takeaway: You can open your NPS account in minutes, but the real commitment is to your future self.