One MobiKwik Systems Q1 loss widens to ₹42 cr; revenue declines 20.7% to ₹271 cr

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) Fintech firm One MobiKwik Systems has reported its consolidated loss widening to ₹41.9 crore in the June quarter, compared to a loss of ₹6.6 crore in the same period last year.

The Gurgaon-headquartered firm's revenue from operations stood at ₹271.3 crore, a 20.7 per cent decline from ₹342.2 crore in Q1 FY25, as per a regulatory filing.

Seen sequentially, losses narrowed from ₹56 crore in Q4 FY25, while revenue saw an uptick of 1.3 per cent.

Total expenses were at ₹312.8 crore during the first quarter of FY26, compared with ₹343.6 crore in the same period last year. Payment gateway costs grew to ₹142.8 crore, up from ₹127.6 crore, while employee benefit expenses stood at ₹41.9 crore, reflecting a modest increase from ₹39.1 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company, which concluded its IPO during the quarter ended December 31, 2024, stated that it has utilised ₹214 crore of its net IPO funds as of June 30, 2025, out of a total corpus of ₹530.5 crore.

The proceeds were used towards funding organic growth in financial services business ( ₹45.9 crore), funding organic growth in payment services business ( ₹69.9 crore), R&D in data, machine learning, artificial intelligence, product and technology ( ₹30.8 crore), capital expenditure payment devices business ( ₹2.4 crore), and general corporate purposes.

MobiKwik said it recorded the "highest-ever" quarterly payments GMV (Gross Merchandise Value) in Q1 FY26 at ₹38,388.2 crore.

The company's user base stood at 180.2 million and merchant base at 4.64 Mn in Q1 FY26.