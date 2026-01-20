One Year of UCC: Online Marriage Registration Transforms Civil Services in Uttarakhand

As the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Uttarakhand approaches its first anniversary on January 27, its impact on civil administration and public convenience has become increasingly evident. Beyond its focus on women’s empowerment, child rights and equality in civil matters, one of the most significant outcomes of the UCC has been the simplification and digitisation of key legal processes, particularly marriage registration.

Since the implementation of the UCC, a total of 4,74,447 marriages have been registered within less than a year, reflecting a sharp rise in compliance and accessibility. Under the new system, couples can complete the entire marriage registration process online from any location. Earlier, physical presence at the Sub-Registrar’s office along with two witnesses on a fixed date was mandatory, often causing delays and inconvenience.

Before the UCC came into force, marriages in Uttarakhand were registered under the Uttarakhand Compulsory Registration of Marriages Act, 2010. The process was entirely offline and lacked defined timelines, requiring couples to visit government offices multiple times. In contrast, nearly 100 per cent of marriage registrations under the UCC are now being carried out digitally, with applicants and witnesses submitting records and video statements remotely.

Official data shows that by the afternoon of January 19, 2026, the average number of marriage registrations under the UCC had reached nearly 1,400 per day. This marks a dramatic increase compared to the earlier system, where the daily average stood at just 67 registrations. In addition to marriage registrations, the digital framework has also facilitated 316 divorce certificates, 68 live-in relationship registrations and two certificates for termination of live-in relationships during the same period.

Although the UCC prescribes a 15-day limit for issuing marriage registration certificates, applicants are receiving certificates within an average of five days, significantly improving service delivery. Under the previous law, no such time-bound mechanism existed.