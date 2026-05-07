Onward Technologies delivers record FY26 revenue ₹550.9 cr; EBITDA ₹71.9 cr up 60.9% YoY; PAT ₹46.7 cr up 72.3% YoY

Onward Technologies Limited (BSE: 517536) (NSE: ONWARDTEC), a global digital engineering and ER&D services partner, announced today its financial results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of FY26 ended 31st March 2026.
Commenting on the results, Mr. Jigar Mehta, Managing Director, Onward Technologies, said, “FY26 marks our strongest annual performance to date, delivering record revenue of INR 550.9 crore and record EBITDA of INR 71.9 crore, with EBITDA growing 60.9% YoY and margins expanding to 13.2%. This performance was anchored in execution excellence, operating leverage and sharp cost discipline, while maintaining strong cash generation from the business.
This outcome reflects a revenue CAGR of 15.3% and an EBITDA CAGR of 35.4% over the last four years (FY22-FY26), with our overall headcount at 2,485.
During the year, we saw sustained momentum across ER&D and digital engineering services, supported by deeper engagement with strategic accounts. We continue to invest in strengthening our capabilities and expanding our presence across the US and Europe.
In line with our capital allocation priorities and commitment to consistent shareholder returns, the Board has recommended a record dividend of INR 8 per share, our 11th consecutive annual dividend and an increase over last year.
While the macro environment remains dynamic, demand for engineering services remains resilient. As we enter FY27, we will continue to focus on delivery-led growth, scaling our offshore model, deepening strategic accounts and strengthening vertical specialization, aimed at driving sustained double-digit growth in Revenue and EBITDA.”
|Particulars (in INR Crore)
|Q4 FY26
|Q3 FY26
|Q4 FY25
|YoY Growth
|FY26
|FY25
|YoY Growth
|Total Revenue
|139.0
|136.1
|130.0
|6.9%
|550.9
|498.5
|10.5%
|EBITDA
|15.3
|19.6
|13.9
|10.1%
|71.9
|44.7
|60.9%
|EBITDA Margin (%)
|11.2%
|14.6%
|10.9%
|24 bps
|13.2%
|9.1%
|412 bps
|Profit After Tax (PAT)
|9.5
|12.6*
|10.6
|(10.4%)
|46.7*
|27.1
|72.3%
|PAT Margin (%)
|6.9%
|9.4%*
|8.3%
|(140 bps)
|8.6%*
|5.5%
|307 bps
|EPS (INR) – Diluted
|4.23
|5.87*
|4.56
|(7.2%)
|20.57*
|11.80
|74.3%
* Excluding one-time exceptional item due to new labour code in Q3 FY26
* Excluding one-time exceptional item due to new labour code in Q3 FY26
Onward Technologies Limited (BSE: 517536 | NSE: ONWARDTEC) is a software and digital engineering services company specializing in digital and engineering research & development (ER&D) services for global clients. Headquartered in Mumbai, India, the company works closely with customers across North America and Europe, supporting product development and engineering initiatives across sectors such as industrial equipment, automotive, transportation, healthcare, and life sciences. Onward Technologies operates through its global offices and India-based delivery centers, providing scalable offshore delivery, domain expertise, and integrated engineering solutions to its customers.
Investor Relations - Onward Technologies, investors@onwardgroup.com
Meena Mathew, Onward Technologies, meena_mathew@onwardgroup.com
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