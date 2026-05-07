Onward Technologies delivers record FY26 revenue ₹550.9 cr; EBITDA ₹71.9 cr up 60.9% YoY; PAT ₹46.7 cr up 72.3% YoY

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India FY26: Highest-ever revenue of INR 550.9 crore, up 10.5% YoY; record EBITDA of INR 71.9 crore with 13.2% margin

Cash flow: Strong operating cash flow generation, supported by disciplined execution and working-capital rigor

Q4 FY26: Total revenue of INR 139.0 crore, reflecting YOY growth of 6.9% Onward Technologies Limited (BSE: 517536) (NSE: ONWARDTEC), a global digital engineering and ER&D services partner, announced today its financial results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of FY26 ended 31st March 2026.

Commenting on the results, Mr. Jigar Mehta, Managing Director, Onward Technologies, said, “FY26 marks our strongest annual performance to date, delivering record revenue of INR 550.9 crore and record EBITDA of INR 71.9 crore, with EBITDA growing 60.9% YoY and margins expanding to 13.2%. This performance was anchored in execution excellence, operating leverage and sharp cost discipline, while maintaining strong cash generation from the business.

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This outcome reflects a revenue CAGR of 15.3% and an EBITDA CAGR of 35.4% over the last four years (FY22-FY26), with our overall headcount at 2,485.

During the year, we saw sustained momentum across ER&D and digital engineering services, supported by deeper engagement with strategic accounts. We continue to invest in strengthening our capabilities and expanding our presence across the US and Europe.

In line with our capital allocation priorities and commitment to consistent shareholder returns, the Board has recommended a record dividend of INR 8 per share, our 11th consecutive annual dividend and an increase over last year.

While the macro environment remains dynamic, demand for engineering services remains resilient. As we enter FY27, we will continue to focus on delivery-led growth, scaling our offshore model, deepening strategic accounts and strengthening vertical specialization, aimed at driving sustained double-digit growth in Revenue and EBITDA.”

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Consolidated Financial Highlights for the Quarter Ended 31 st March 2026

Particulars (in INR Crore) Q4 FY26 Q3 FY26 Q4 FY25 YoY Growth FY26 FY25 YoY Growth Total Revenue 139.0 136.1 130.0 6.9% 550.9 498.5 10.5% EBITDA 15.3 19.6 13.9 10.1% 71.9 44.7 60.9% EBITDA Margin (%) 11.2% 14.6% 10.9% 24 bps 13.2% 9.1% 412 bps Profit After Tax (PAT) 9.5 12.6* 10.6 (10.4%) 46.7* 27.1 72.3% PAT Margin (%) 6.9% 9.4%* 8.3% (140 bps) 8.6%* 5.5% 307 bps EPS (INR) – Diluted 4.23 5.87* 4.56 (7.2%) 20.57* 11.80 74.3%

* Excluding one-time exceptional item due to new labour code in Q3 FY26

Key Highlights – Q4 / FY26 FY26 Total revenue growth of 10.5% YoY to INR 550.9 crore EBITDA margin of 13.2%, with EBITDA at INR 71.9 crore PAT* at INR 46.7 crore with growth of 72.3% YoY Strong operating cash flow generation, reflecting disciplined execution and working-capital focus Board recommended record dividend of INR 8 per share for the 11th consecutive year

Q4 FY26 total revenue was INR 139.0 crore, reflecting a growth of 6.9% YoY, with an EBITDA margin of 11.2% and EBITDA growth of 10.1 % YoY.

Top 25 clients contribute 88% of total revenues.

Total headcount stood at 2,485 employees.

Attrition at 14.85% (LTM). * Excluding one-time exceptional item due to new labour code in Q3 FY26

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About Onward Technologies Limited Onward Technologies Limited (BSE: 517536 | NSE: ONWARDTEC) is a software and digital engineering services company specializing in digital and engineering research & development (ER&D) services for global clients. Headquartered in Mumbai, India, the company works closely with customers across North America and Europe, supporting product development and engineering initiatives across sectors such as industrial equipment, automotive, transportation, healthcare, and life sciences. Onward Technologies operates through its global offices and India-based delivery centers, providing scalable offshore delivery, domain expertise, and integrated engineering solutions to its customers.

Media Contact Details Investor Relations - Onward Technologies, investors@onwardgroup.com

Meena Mathew, Onward Technologies, meena_mathew@onwardgroup.com

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