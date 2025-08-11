OPUL Makes a Mark with a Power-Packed Luxury Launch

India, August 2025 - OPUL has entered the luxury and lifestyle space with an undeniable force — combining ambition, aesthetics, and dare we say, audacity, into a brand that just isn’t here to participate. It’s a brand that intends to lead!

Advertisement

OPUL is positioned as a brand that personifies luxury and lifestyle — founded by UK-based Indian entrepreneur Neeraj Bhatia — that made a show-stopping debut with the launch of a limited-edition timepiece in collaboration with music megastar Yo Yo Honey Singh.

Scratch the surface and there’s something more powerful: OPUL isn’t just about a product. It’s about making a statement.

Seen with Yo Yo Honey Singh throughout the campaign to launch the timepiece, Neeraj Bhatia, Founder and CEO of OPUL, is the visionary behind the brand. Bhatia didn’t just dream big—he flew big, quite literally. The custom OPUL Jet, that’s emblazoned with campaign visuals, became a key storytelling tool that captured the essence of the brand: freedom, fearlessness and flight.

Advertisement

An Indian-rooted, UK-based businessman with global ambitions, Bhatia is building an empire that spans the industries of aviation, entertainment, events and lifestyle. He brings a refreshing new vision for luxury—one that’s proudly homegrown yet globally aspirational.

YOYO Watch—a limited-edition watch—is more than just a timekeeper. Housed in a collector’s box with a miniature OPUL jet and Honey Singh’s autograph, it’s a bold symbol of ambition and acceleration.

With just 1,500 men’s and 500 women’s watches available worldwide, this is a collector’s piece by design and intention.

The watches are now available globally — exclusively via Opul’s online platform:

shop.opulevents.com

What’s Next for OPUL

This watch is just the beginning. OPUL has lined up an ambitious roadmap of high-impact collaborations, elevated experiences, and category-defining products across industries.

Advertisement

With a storytelling-first approach and an unwavering commitment to design-led disruption, OPUL is poised to redefine the meaning of Indian luxury on the global stage.

According to Mr. Neeraj Bhatia, CEO & Founder, OPUL, “This launch isn’t about a watch. It’s about shaping a culture. Every OPUL venture is part of a larger vision to elevate and redefine luxury — rooted in India, but with a global heartbeat. We’re not just setting trends—we’re setting the standard"

He further added “Stay tuned… OPUL’s next move is not just going to be bigger. It’s going to be ICONIC.”

About OPUL

OPUL is a global luxury and lifestyle platform co-founded by Neeraj Bhatia, with diversified businesses across:

Private Aviation (OPUL Jets)

Bespoke Events & Travel

Real Estate & Recruitment

Digital commerce and now Fashion & Merchandise

Hotels OPUL operates in London, India, Isle of Man, Portugal, Dubai, and beyond — managing a fleet of over 20 private jets across the UK and Europe, and hosting some of the world’s most exclusive experiences. Under its parent company Pozitive Energy (with a turnover of over £1 billion), OPUL also invests heavily in charitable causes and sports sponsorships, including Army Sports, England Rugby, and the TT Bike Races in the Isle of Man. With a vision rooted in accessibility, curation, and creativity, OPUL is committed to making collectible luxury available to wider audiences — one meaningful product at a time.

Advertisement