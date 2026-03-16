Oscars red carpet sees pops of colour as stars arrive

Los Angeles, Mar 16 (AP) Pops of colour dominated the Oscars red carpet as stars from Renate Reinsve to Chase Infiniti stunned in their custom gowns ahead of the ceremony.

Reinsve, who is nominated for best actress, radiated on the carpet in a classic red Louis Vuitton strapless dress with a high side slit. She paired the look with a red lip and her hair slicked back.

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For her first Academy Award ceremony, Infiniti opted for a pale lavender mermaid style ruffle dress also by Louis Vuitton that she wore with shimmering jeweled choker. Infiniti has delivered strikingly stylish looks across award show season for her role in "One Battle After Another".

Rose Byrne brought old Hollywood glamour to the carpet in a chic custom black Dior gown embroidered with colourful beaded flowers.

Like their colourful animated film, the cast of "KPopDemon Hunters" delivered a splash of bright colours to the red carpet in their regal gowns.

Arden Cho chose Korean designer Miss Sohee for her Oscars look. Cho posed for photos in a structured black lace mermaid gown with her shoulders draped in an opulent vibrant green silk stole designed with an intricate nature scape scene down the panels.

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Her co-star Ji-young Yoo opted for a two-toned blue Carolina Herrera ballgown with a romantic sweetheart shaped neckline.

While the women brought vivid colours to the carpet, the men kept it classy in black suited looks.

"Heated Rivalry" star Hudson Williams arrived in an all-black suited Balenciaga look paired with Bvlgari jewelry. Shaboozey rarely disappoints on the carpet with his modern takes on black tie attire. The red-carpet style maven sported a Balenciaga tailcoat look with a vest and a pearled pocket chain.

For this year's nominees, the Oscars red carpet is the final chance to dazzle before the curtain closes on award season. While some stars stick to traditional codes of red-carpet attire choosing to wear tuxedos and evening gowns, others shake it up with their own fresh spin on black tie dressing.

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Teyana Taylor, Timothee Chalamet and Emma Stone are just a few of the fashionable actors up for Academy Awards. With their track record of red carpet risk-taking, these stars are guaranteed to liven up the carpet.

Chalamet famously wore a Givenchy by Sarah Burton butter yellow leather suit to the 2025 Oscar ceremony.

Each red carpet leading up to the Oscars has served as Taylor's runway. Nominated for best supporting actress, Taylor has become one to watch for her stylish choices.

At the Golden Globes, she showed off a jewelled bow whale tail on the back of her custom Schiaparelli draped black gown. Taylor delivered another showstopping look at the Actor Awards when she wore a Thom Browne dress with a bodice designed to look like a painting of the female form.

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The Oscars have the potential to catapult an actor's career into another level of star status.

With that magnitude in mind, some actors choose to play it safe on the carpet, arriving in old Hollywood Glamour instead of edgy or dramatic looks, leaving the more risque looks for the after parties.

The luxury fashion houses from Armani, Dior, Valentino, Prada to Chanel dominate the Oscars red carpet each year. Rarely will celebrities wear an independent designer on the carpet as many of these household names are under contracts as brand ambassadors with these major brands.

"Frankenstein" actor Mia Goth, for instance, was named a brand ambassador by Dior last year and wore a black Dior gown to Golden Globes.

Oscar attendees sometimes make more than fashion statements. Actors chose to make political statements on the carpet by calling for a ceasefire in Gaza with their 'Artists4Ceasefire' pins. Actor Charithra Chandran added the pin on the carpet to lush bright green ballgown. (AP) RB

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