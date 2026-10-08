Over 29,000 new MSME units established in Uttarakhand, says CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Uttarakhand has established more than 29,000 new micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in recent years, creating employment for around 1.27 lakh young people, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Thursday.

Speaking at the 7th CII Uttarakhand Industrial Summit and Expo-2026 in Haridwar, Dhami said the state government is seeking to work with businesses as a partner and facilitator rather than limiting itself to a regulatory role.

According to the chief minister, the government is focusing on a transparent and simplified business environment, while improving infrastructure and providing support to entrepreneurs and investors. Haridwar, he said, has developed into an important industrial centre in addition to being a major spiritual destination.

Online services and startup funding Dhami said the state’s single-window system has been strengthened, with more than 206 services from 26 departments being made available online. The government has also introduced the ‘Nivesh Mitra’ mechanism to help address issues faced by investors and entrepreneurs.

Startup activity is another area of focus. The state has implemented its startup policy and created a ₹200 crore venture fund to provide financial support to startups. Dhami said the objective is to encourage young people to become employment generators rather than only job seekers.

The government is also developing an integrated manufacturing cluster at Khurpiya in Udham Singh Nagar across approximately 1,002 acres. The project is expected to support industrial activity and create opportunities for investment and employment.

Industrial infrastructure is also being expanded beyond the plains, Dhami said. Special industrial parks are being planned in Chamoli, Pauri and Almora to encourage smaller industries. A flatted factory is being developed in Haridwar, with similar facilities planned for Selaqui and Pantnagar.

Connectivity and export potential Dhami said improvements in road, rail and air connectivity are helping create conditions for industrial and commercial activity. The Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail project and Char Dham road project were among the infrastructure initiatives highlighted by the chief minister.

The state is also seeking to connect traditional products, handicrafts and local enterprises with larger markets through programmes such as ‘One District, Two Products’. Sectors including pharmaceuticals, herbal products, AYUSH, engineering and auto components are also expanding in the state, he said.

Uttarakhand has been recognised as a ‘Top Achiever’ under the Business Reforms Action Plan, while the state ranked first in its category in the Export Preparedness Index 2024, according to Dhami.