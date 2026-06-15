Over 90,000 drug abuse victims treated under Punjab’s ‘Yudh Nashean Virudh’ campaign

More than 90,000 people affected by drug abuse have received treatment and rehabilitation support under Punjab government’s Yudh Nashean Virudh campaign since March 2025, Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh said on Sunday.

The campaign, launched on March 1, 2025, combines enforcement against drug traffickers with awareness, de-addiction and rehabilitation initiatives. Officials said over 90,000 people were admitted to de-addiction centres and Outpatient Opioid Assisted Treatment (OOAT) facilities between March 2025 and May 2026.

Parents, teachers crucial in early detection Dr Balbir Singh said long-term success against drug abuse depends on timely intervention by families, teachers and communities.

“As part of prevention and rehabilitation efforts, more than 90,000 victims of drug abuse have been admitted to de-addiction and Outpatient Opioid Assisted Treatment (OOAT) centres across Punjab between March 1, 2025, and May 2026.”

He said the early stages of addiction often remain unnoticed and may appear through behavioural and physical changes.

Common warning signs Mood swings and irritability

Declining performance in studies or work

Social withdrawal

Excessive secrecy

Unexplained financial demands

Sleep disturbances

Reduced interest in recreational activities Physical symptoms can include poor hygiene, fatigue, red eyes, drowsiness and sudden weight changes.

Beneficiaries share experiences The government also shared testimonies from beneficiaries.

Manpreet Singh (name changed), a recovered addict from Amritsar, said:

“There was a time when I had almost given up on myself. The Punjab government's de-addiction centre gave me a new lease of life. The staff treated me with dignity and care. Today, I am free from addiction and looking forward to a better future. My message to others is simple: recovery is possible if you take the first step.”

Khushbaaz Singh (name changed), currently receiving treatment at Government Medical College, Amritsar, said counselling and treatment helped him focus again on family, work and a healthier future.

Government’s approach The state government said its anti-drug strategy rests on three pillars: