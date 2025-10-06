OVHcloud brings European Sovereign Cloud to power India’s digital future

With GenAI and digital transformation becoming more important, India’s cloud market is set to hit $25.5 billion by 2028, according to IDC. OVHcloud – Europe’s cloud provider, is increasing demand locally with a trusted, sovereign and sustainable vision. Terry Maiolo, Vice President-General Asia Pacific, outlines why India matters:

OVHcloud has emphasised the importance of sovereign cloud solutions. How is this approach shaping India’s digital infrastructure?

India is entering a period where digital growth must be built on trust and compliance. A sovereign cloud ensures Indian organisations retain full control over their data: a key consideration for businesses in line with the government’s emphasis on digital sovereignty and the Digital Personal Data Protection Act. Our solutions provide customer-only access, transparency and no vendor lock-in, empowering businesses looking to innovate in sectors where sensitive data cannot be compromised.

India has a competitive cloud landscape dominated by hyperscalers. What differentiates OVHcloud’s approach?

We differentiate by trust, transparency and value. OVHcloud is a pure-play cloud provider – we don’t compete with our customers. Our cloud gives customers control over where and how their data is processed and our interoperable approach means enterprises aren’t locked into one ecosystem. We also design, build, operate and recycle our infrastructure end-to-end, ensuring a good performance-price ratio. For a price-sensitive and sovereignty-driven market like India, this freedom of choice can be an advantage.

Sustainability is central to your strategy globally. Can you share how this commitment translates to operations and data centre strategies here?

Sustainability is built into OVHcloud by design. Our Mumbai data center, launched in 2023, runs on our proprietary water-cooling technology, eliminating traditional air conditioning and reducing both power and water usage. We achieve a Power Usage Efficiency: 1.26 – lower than the industry average of 1.56; and Water Usage Efficiency: 0.37 L/kWh – 5x lower than the industry average. Beyond infrastructure, we offer an environmental impact tracker so customers can measure and reduce their carbon footprint. These align with India’s net-zero 2070 vision and growing ESG reporting requirements.

What sectors do you see as early adopters of sovereign, sustainable cloud solutions?

Fintech, healthcare and organisations that prioritise secure, scalable and regulatory-compliant cloud environments will likely lead adoption. Businesses with ESG goals may also see the importance of sustainable cloud solutions. In addition, we see potential in India’s blockchain and start-up/SME ecosystems, where businesses want scalable, high-performance, and affordable solutions to innovate and scale with technology, especially with AI.

What is your long-term vision for OVHcloud in India?

By 2030, India may be one of the world’s largest digital economies, and a sovereign, sustainable cloud can be at its core. The foundations are already in place. Our ambition is to be one of the trusted partners for businesses seeking performance, transparency, and compliance. We see ourselves playing a role in helping India build not just a digital economy, but a sovereign and sustainable one that the world may look to emulate.