Ozone City: A glimpse into Aligarh’s evolving urban landscape

As Tier 2 cities in India evolve, Aligarh is gradually emerging as a hub for thoughtfully planned urban development. Improved infrastructure, rising demand for organised housing, and strategic location have made it an attractive place for both homebuyers and long-term investors. Among the new developments contributing to this change is Ozone City — a planned township that brings together residential and commercial elements within a structured framework.

Spread across 250+ acres, Ozone City Aligarh is a grand township that is focused on urban planning, combining modern infrastructure, lush green spaces, and world-class amenities.

Aligarh Ozone City: Designed for Urban Planning

Designed for functional urban living

Developed by the Ozone Group, Ozone City is contributing significantly to the real estate landscape of Aligarh by offering a mix of residential plots, ready-to-move flats, commercial shops, office spaces, and luxury villas.

Key infrastructure features include:

Wide internal roads that support smooth traffic flow

Underground cabling for a clean and hazard-free environment

Rainwater harvesting systems and dedicated sewage treatment

Reliable power and water distribution

24/7 gated security with surveillance coverage The beginning

Founded in 2005 by entrepreneur Parveen Mangla, Ozone Group was established to deliver metro-standard living in Tier 2 cities. Raised in a humble family in Haryana, Mangla began his career supplying sanitary fittings in Faridabad before launching Ozone Builders and Developers Pvt. Ltd. in 2005. Today, under his guidance, Ozone Group has expanded into hospitality, ropeway tourism, infrastructure, and property management, while continuing to raise the bar in multiple cities across North India.

The township is situated with access to regional highways and is within driving distance from the proposed Jewar International Airport. This places it within the broader regional development corridor aimed at improving connectivity to Delhi-NCR.

Here are some benefits of the location:

Proximity to highway routes connecting to the capital region

Reasonable access to future infrastructure such as the airport

Potential interest from developers as regional transport improves The Golden Estate

Within Ozone City lies The Golden Estate, a premium gated enclave of just 40 luxury villas. Designed for elite living, it features:

Concierge-style services such as spa and valet

Sports facilities such as squash and pickleball courts

Golf-cart mobility within the enclave

Cultural spaces like an amphitheatre

Private swimming pools and elevators The presence of Indian cricketer Rinku Singh among the villa owners has added recognition to the project. Several other homes in this estate are owned by HNIs from Aligarh, reflecting its appeal among discerning buyers.

Commitment to sustainability The project also reflects a broader commitment to social development and sustainability. Its developers actively support initiatives such as the following:

A free football academy for aspiring young athletes

Tree plantation campaigns and green environment efforts

On-site use of electric vehicles to reduce emissions

Outreach through education and health-related programs As Aligarh continues its journey toward becoming a more structured and planned city, developments like this township are setting quiet yet meaningful benchmarks. By blending urban infrastructure with environmental and social awareness, it offers a blueprint for modern living in emerging Indian cities.

Phone: 781-789-1010

Address: Ozone Club, Ozone Road, Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh 202001

Websites:

