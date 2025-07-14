Palo Alto Networks expands cloud presence in Asia-Pacific and Japan to strengthen cybersecurity

Palo Alto Networks, the global cybersecurity leader, is strengthening its presence across key markets in the Asia-Pacific and Japan (APJ) region through an expansion of its cloud infrastructure. This expansion of local cloud infrastructure within critical markets including Australia, India, Indonesia, Japan, and Singapore, is expected to change the way enterprises in the region secure web browsing while adhering to vital local data residency requirements.

With 85% of work today being conducted through browsers, the risks from phishing, malware, vulnerable SaaS applications, and unmanaged devices are more pressing than ever. Palo Alto Networks is addressing these challenges by delivering a seamless hybrid work experience and providing secure access to private apps that do not rely on traditional VPNs or mobile device management (MDM) tools.

At the heart of this expansion is the integration of Prisma Access Browser 2.0 into the local cloud infrastructure. It allows safe work on company-owned and personal devices by creating a protected space on any device. It keeps company applications separate from threats on devices that are not fully trusted.

Unveiling Prisma Access Browser 2.0 Palo Alto Networks has recently unveiled the latest addition of their popular browser – the Prisma Access Browser, a SASE-native secure browser. Along with Endpoint Data Loss Prevention (DLP) and a larger cloud presence with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), these new Prisma SASE features are designed to secure the use of Generative AI (GenAI), improve how users work, and make operations more reliable in today’s workplace.

This investment helps local businesses in areas like finance, healthcare, and government that have strict rules about where their data can be stored.

Addressing security concerns on personal devices In the hybrid work era, one of the major challenges being faced by organisations is securing data on personal and unmanaged devices, which can often create security problems. The browser keeps browsing sessions separate from the device itself. This helps

prevent malware from infecting the device, stops keylogging, and prevents data leaks. This also allows for real-time visibility and control over how GenAI is used, preventing accidental data leaks through actions like taking screenshots, copying and pasting, or unauthorised printing, ensuring even personal or unmanaged devices stay compliant with enterprise-grade security policies.

It applies Zero Trust security principles directly to the browser, allowing companies to enforce detailed data security rules on websites and SaaS applications. This includes controlling file uploads and downloads, copy-paste actions, printing, and encrypted chat platforms like WhatsApp Web.

Advantages for businesses in the region The expansion of solutions offered by Palo Alto Networks into the APJ region offers numerous potential advantages for businesses of all sizes and domains. These include:

By deploying cloud infrastructure locally, organisations gain quicker access to secure browsing solutions while continuing to meet data residency and regulatory requirements specific to the region.

AI-powered tools help identify and block 40% more of harmful web based attacks and prevent 26% more zero-day malware before they can cause issues. This adds an extra layer of protection compared to more traditional security methods.

Enterprises can apply and monitor security policies across both managed and unmanaged devices without the need to decrypt traffic.

New integrations with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) improve the reliability and scalability of security services, particularly for businesses growing their cloud operations within APJ. Cybersecurity solutions tailored for the APJ region As businesses across Asia-Pacific and Japan continue to embrace hybrid work and cloud-first strategies, Palo Alto Networks’ ongoing investment in local infrastructure, combined with tech like the Prisma Access Browser, reflects its commitment to meeting these evolving needs. By addressing challenges around unmanaged devices, data protection, and regional regulations, the company is helping organisations work more securely.

To explore how Palo Alto Networks can support an organisation’s cybersecurity goals in the APJ region, visit www.paloaltonetworks.com.

By Swapna Bapat, Vice President & Managing Director, India and SAARC, Palo Alto Networks