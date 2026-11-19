dhami

Uttarakhand’s Pantnagar airport has received environmental clearance for a ₹375.33 crore expansion project that will more than double its runway length, allowing larger aircraft to operate and increasing annual passenger-handling capacity to about 1.01 million. The State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA), chaired by the chief secretary, has approved the project, the state government said.

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The Airports Authority of India (AAI) project is expected to strengthen air connectivity in the Kumaon region and support tourism, industrial activity and trade. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami welcomed the clearance, saying the expansion would also improve air support for relief and rescue operations during disasters.

Runway and terminal upgrade The runway will be extended from 1,372 metres to 3,000 metres, an increase of 1,628 metres. The project also includes expansion of the terminal building, apron, taxiways and other associated infrastructure.

The terminal building’s area will rise from 937 square metres to 9,437 square metres, with 8,500 square metres of new construction proposed. Aircraft parking capacity on the apron will increase from two to seven bays. The number of taxiways and link taxiways will each rise from one to two.

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After the expansion, the airport is expected to handle around 10.1 lakh passengers annually. Its total area will increase to approximately 321.48 hectares, comprising 109.017 hectares of existing airport land and 212.46 hectares of additional non-forest land. The government said the project would use level agricultural and open land and would not require any family to be displaced or rehabilitated.

Dhami said the project would create new opportunities in tourism, industry, trade and employment in Kumaon. He added that the state government would coordinate with the Centre and AAI to advance the work in a time-bound manner, while ensuring compliance with environmental standards and clearance conditions.

Environmental safeguards The project’s environmental management plan includes a sewage treatment plant with a capacity of 165 kilolitres per day to treat the estimated 136 kilolitres of wastewater generated daily. Treated water will be reused for flushing and gardening. The airport’s estimated daily water requirement is 154 kilolitres, while its projected electricity demand is 1.6 megawatts.

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A new 72-kW solar power plant will take the airport’s total solar capacity from 160 kW to 232 kW. Three additional diesel generator sets with a stated capacity of 1,010 kVA are also proposed. The airport currently has 48.19 hectares of green area, with about five hectares of additional green space planned.

The environmental clearance followed recommendations from the State Expert Appraisal Committee, which examined the proposal at meetings on October 7 and November 3, 2026. The review covered the environmental impact assessment report, public hearing proceedings, environmental management plan and potential environmental impacts. The public hearing was held by the Uttarakhand Pollution Control Board on March 10, 2026, while AAI submitted the final EIA report through the PARIVESH portal on June 29, 2026.

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The clearance also specifies aviation safety requirements. Construction must follow the approved airport layout and permissions from competent aviation authorities. Heights of structures, lights and cranes must meet prescribed obstruction and aviation safety norms. Safeguards must prevent debris or foreign object debris from reaching operational runways, taxiways and aprons.

The expansion is intended to strengthen regional connectivity while creating infrastructure for higher passenger volumes and larger aircraft. The government has said the project will be implemented in coordination with the Centre and AAI, subject to the stipulated environmental and aviation conditions.