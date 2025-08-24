Paradeep Phosphates eyes 10-fold jump in nano-fertiliser output to cut import dependence

New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) Paradeep Phosphates Ltd aims to produce 1 crore bottles of nano-fertilisers annually within a year, as the country's fertiliser industry moves to reduce its 6 million-tonne import dependence, the company's Managing Director and CEO Suresh Krishnan said.

The Bhubneshwar-headquartered company sold 1.5 million bottles of nano-fertilisers last year and expects to reach 3.5 million bottles this year, targeting 20-25 per cent annual growth in production of the high-efficiency nutrients.

"We are seeing nano being accepted very well for certain applications. And we believe that with knowledge, with results, nano will be a big hit as far as Indian agriculture is concerned," Krishnan told PTI in an interview.

Nano-fertilisers, particularly nano-urea and nano-DAP, offer higher nutrient use efficiency compared to conventional soil nutrients. The technology is gaining acceptance in various regions, including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Eastern Uttar Pradesh, and northern India, he said.

Current nano-fertiliser capacity stands at 4,00,000 bottles per month, equivalent to 5 million bottles annually. The company plans to double this to 1 crore bottles within a year and establish a new facility in South India, likely in Karnataka, within three years.

"Our entire nano is being manufactured in North India. So, we would get down to South India pretty soon. I think in the next 3 years, you can see that an additional 1 crore bottle manufacturing will certainly come up in Karnataka from our side," Krishnan said.

India's phosphatic fertiliser market is growing 9-10 per cent annually, driven by food security needs. Domestic capacity is expected to grow by 4-5 million tonnes in the coming years, helping reduce import dependence.

Krishnan said Paradeep Phosphates expects to manage over one-third of India's 6 million-tonne fertiliser imports through increased domestic production over the next two to three years.

The company meets 90 per cent of its phosphoric acid needs internally, producing 5,00,000 tonnes annually, with plans to expand to 7,00,000 tonnes by 2026. This would eliminate imports for its Paradeep plant, while its Goa facility relies on 1,50,000 tonnes of P2O5 from Morocco under a long-term agreement.

Sulfuric acid capacity is expanding from 1.3 million to 1.9 million tonnes by the third quarter of 2025, further reducing import dependence, he noted.

Innovation remains key to competitiveness, with the company developing crop-specific NPK grades, such as 19-19-19, which Krishnan said is unique in India, targeting advanced farmers in cash crops and horticulture.

The company supports farmers through a training institute near Bhubaneswar and maintains an independent farm for testing new practices, emphasising what Krishnan calls a "farmer-first" philosophy.