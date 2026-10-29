Park Hospitals Strengthens Its Healthcare Presence Across North India

Park Medi World Limited is expanding its presence in Uttar Pradesh with a ₹200-crore, 550-bed multi-super-speciality hospital in Prayagraj, adding another model of hospital development to its regional network. Park Hospital, part of the group, recently marked the groundbreaking of the facility, which is being developed in partnership with the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation under a public-private partnership (PPP) arrangement. The company received the project mandate in August 2026.

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The project is targeted for completion within two years of the appointed date under the concession agreement. Its significancesss, however, extends beyond the addition of beds: it illustrates how Park is building its presence across Uttar Pradesh through a combination of operating hospitals, management contracts and public-private partnerships.

The economics of a PPP At an estimated investment of ₹200 crore for the 550-bed hospital, the project translates to approximately ₹36.4 lakh per planned bed. A salient feature of the concession is the Municipal Corporation of Prayagraj’s reimbursement of ₹76.52 crore towards hospital construction, offsetting approximately 38% of the capital outlay. After accounting for this reimbursement, the effective investment works out to approximately ₹123.48 crore, or ₹22.45 lakh per planned bed. This support reflects the State Government’s commitment to strengthening healthcare infrastructure in the region.

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The proposed facility is equivalent to nearly 13% of Park Medi World’s existing capacity of approximately 4,290 beds. The comparison highlights the scale of the Prayagraj project relative to the group’s current network, although the new beds will be added only as the project progresses towards completion.

The PPP structure also distinguishes the development from a conventional privately developed greenfield hospital. The project is being undertaken in partnership with the municipal corporation, with the concession agreement governing its development. The precise allocation of capital expenditure, operating responsibilities and project risks would depend on the terms of that agreement.

Three models, one state Uttar Pradesh offers a clear view of Park’s different approaches to expanding its hospital network. The group operates a 360-bed hospital in Agra and is preparing to commission facilities in Kanpur and Gorakhpur under the operations and management (O&M) model. The Prayagraj project adds a PPP development to this portfolio.

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These arrangements represent different routes to building a regional presence. An operating hospital provides an established base, O&M contracts allow a hospital group to manage facilities without necessarily developing them from the ground up, while a PPP project involves a partnership with a public authority. Each model can carry different capital requirements and operational responsibilities, depending on the contractual structure.

For Park, the combination provides multiple routes to expanding its footprint across the state rather than relying on a single development model.

“The groundbreaking of our Prayagraj hospital marks an important milestone in our expansion journey,” says Dr Ankit Gupta, Managing Director of Park Medi World Limited. He adds that the company’s focus remains on “strengthening our presence across North India and expanding access to healthcare in emerging markets.”

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A chain with a North India base Park Medi World currently operates 17 hospitals with a combined capacity of approximately 4,290 beds across 15 cities in six states in North India. Its network includes locations across Delhi-NCR and Haryana, alongside facilities in Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

The company’s presence includes hospitals in Delhi, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Panipat, Karnal, Sonipat, Ambala, Mohali, Patiala, Bathinda, Behror, Jaipur, Agra, Panchkula and Rudrapur. Its regional footprint provides the operating base for its expansion into additional markets.

Park is also working towards increasing its network capacity to approximately 6,660 beds by December 2028 through new developments, acquisitions and additions at existing facilities. The company has said that six additional hospitals are being integrated and capacity is being expanded at three existing units, with the projects at different stages of execution.

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The expansion brings the challenge of execution into focus. Adding hospital capacity requires more than infrastructure: facilities must also develop clinical teams, specialist services and patient volumes to support their operations.

Building clinical capacity Park’s clinical portfolio spans cardiology, neurology, oncology, orthopaedics, gastroenterology, nephrology, critical care, organ transplantation, and women and child healthcare. The group also identifies advanced diagnostics, emergency services and multidisciplinary clinical teams as part of its hospital offering.

Gupta says Prayagraj is “an important addition to our growth plans,” reflecting the company’s stated commitment to developing healthcare infrastructure that responds to the needs of the communities it serves.

The proposed 550-bed facility adds another component to Park Medi World’s regional network. Its eventual contribution will depend on the project’s execution, the clinical services established at the hospital and its ability to serve patients across Prayagraj and neighbouring areas.

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