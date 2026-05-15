Patel Engineering Q4 net profit more than doubles to ₹71 cr

New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) Patel Engineering has posted an over two-fold jump in consolidated net profit at ₹71.49 crore during the March quarter, mainly on account of reduced expenses.

It had reported a net profit of ₹32.80 crore in the January-March period of the preceding 2024-25 financial year.

Advertisement

The company reduced its expenses to ₹1,311.3 crore from ₹1,498.3 crore in the year-ago quarter, the infrastructure player said in an exchange filing on Thursday.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What was Patel Engineering's net profit in Q4 FY26? ⌵ Patel Engineering's consolidated net profit more than doubled to ₹71.49 crore during the March quarter (Q4 FY26), compared to ₹32.80 crore in the same period of the preceding fiscal year. 2 Why did Patel Engineering's net profit increase in Q4 FY26? ⌵ Patel Engineering's net profit for the March quarter (Q4 FY26) increased mainly due to reduced expenses, which fell to ₹1,311.3 crore from ₹1,498.3 crore in the year-ago quarter. 3 How did Patel Engineering's full fiscal year performance compare to the previous year? ⌵ For the entire fiscal year (FY26), Patel Engineering's net profit rose by 21.60% to ₹294.50 crore from ₹242.17 crore in FY25. Total income increased slightly to ₹5,268.5 crore from ₹5,259.6 crore. 4 What new project orders did Patel Engineering receive in FY26? ⌵ In FY26, Patel Engineering received new project orders worth around ₹4,400 crore. Additionally, the company emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for projects worth ₹1,660 crore and signed an MoU for the Gongri Hydropower project valued at ₹1,700 crore. 5 How has Patel Engineering's debt-equity ratio changed? ⌵ Patel Engineering improved its debt-equity ratio to 0.27x in the reported fiscal year from 0.43x in the previous fiscal year (FY25).

Total income was at ₹1,456 crore as against ₹1,637 crore in the year-ago quarter.

In a separate statement, the company said its net profit for the entire fiscal year rose by 21.60 per cent to ₹294.50 crore from ₹242.17 crore in FY25.

Total income during the year increased to ₹5,268.5 crore from ₹5,259.6 crore in 2024-25.

"The Q4 and FY26 performance reflects our continued focus on disciplined execution and operational efficiency. During the year, we also improved our debt-equity ratio to 0.27x from 0.43x in FY25," the company's Managing Director, Kavita Shirvaikar, said.

Advertisement

She further noted that encouraging opportunities are emerging across hydropower, tunnelling, irrigation, transportation, and urban infrastructure segments, supported by the government's sustained focus on infrastructure development.

Sharing details of the project pipeline, Patel Engineering said it received new project orders worth around ₹4,400 crore during FY26.

The company has also emerged as the L1 (lowest bidder) for projects worth ₹1,660 crore.

Besides, Patel Engineering signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the 144 megawatt Gongri Hydropower project valued at ₹1,700 crore.

The company is involved in civil and other work of the state-owned NHPC 2000 megawatt Subhansiri Lower Hydroelectric project being constructed at about ₹27,000 crore near North Lakhimpur on the border of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

Advertisement

The company is also contributing in hydro power projects in neighbouring Nepal (of SJVN) and Bhutan (of Tata Power-Druk Green Power Corporation JV).