Personal Loan for Emergency Expenses: When Is Borrowing a Smart Choice?

A personal loan can be a sensible option for emergencies when your savings fall short. It is helpful to apply for personal loans only when the total cost is clear, and the EMI fits your monthly budget. The rates for personal loans vary by lender and your profile, so checking first is crucial.
Financial emergencies such as paying off a large hospital bill or booking an urgent flight don’t come at a convenient time. A lot of families may not even have emergency funds for such situations, and this is exactly where a personal loan can be helpful. However, before you apply and choose one, make sure you actually understand if it fits your needs right now. Check what it actually costs you and whether the EMI that comes with it suits your monthly budget before making a rushed decision during an emergency.
A personal loan is appropriate only when the need is urgent, can't be deferred, and exceeds your available savings or insurance coverage.
Situations where the cost is immediate and the timing is fixed are usually where borrowing money makes the most sense. Such situations include:
If you’re facing one of these situations, then it may be a better idea to consider another route:
If you still think that borrowing might suit you better, then make sure you actually compare a personal loan with the other options that are available in the market.
A personal loan is one of the many options to get cash right away. Each method has different costs, speeds, and qualifications, so compare the offers and terms, not only the advertised rate.
Option
Typical cost
Speed
Best when
Emergency fund
No interest
Immediate
The amount is available.
Personal loan
Varies by lender and profile.
Depends on the lender and verification.
You need a larger amount without pledging an asset.
Gold loan
Varies by lender.
Often quick
You hold eligible gold to pledge.
Loan against FD
Usually linked to the FD rate and lender spread.
Often quick
You have an FD but prefer not to break it.
Credit card EMI or cash advance
Depends on the issuer; cash advances may attract separate fees.
Usually immediate for a cardholder.
The amount is small, and the repayment window is short.
Salary advance or family loan
Often zero or minimal, if agreed.
Depends on the lender.
You need a small, short-term amount.
Secured loans, such as gold loans and loans against FD, can be cheaper options. However, they require a pledge of an asset (either gold or a bank deposit). A personal loan is appropriate when you have neither. It offers a higher loan amount, and rates vary across lenders, so make sure to check the current rate on RBI or the bank's website.
The interest is not the entire cost of a personal loan; it’s actually just a chunk of it. A personal loan can also carry processing fees, taxes, and prepayment or penalty charges.
The interest rate shows the main borrowing cost. The annual percentage rate (APR) is the annualized cost of credit, including applicable charges.
Taken together, the interest rate, APR, processing fee, and other charges make up the true cost of a personal loan. Checking each one with the lender gives a clear picture of the total repayment.
Follow these steps in order to keep a personal loan manageable:
A personal loan can genuinely help in emergencies. However, it’s not necessarily a default funding option. It works best when savings and insurance fall short, the total cost is clear, and the EMI fits the monthly budget. Lenders like Finnable offer personal loans up to ₹10 lakh, with interest rates starting at 16% per year. Options like these can be beneficial during an emergency when the cost is immediate, and the EMI fits safely in your budget.
Note to readers: This article is part of Mint’s paid consumer connect Initiative. Mint assumes no editorial involvement or responsibility for errors, omissions, or content accuracy.
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