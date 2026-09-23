Personal Loan Guide: Eligibility, Interest Rates, EMI, Documents and Repayment

A personal loan can help you manage planned or urgent expenses without pledging an asset as security. You can use it for medical emergencies, education, travel, weddings, debt consolidation, home renovation, or other eligible needs.
With a Bajaj Finance Personal Loan, you can access loan amounts ranging from Rs. 40,000 to Rs. 55 lakh, with repayment tenures ranging from 12 months to 108 months, subject to eligibility and applicable terms.
A personal loan is an unsecured loan that does not require collateral. You receive a lump sum and repay it through scheduled EMIs over the selected tenure.
You can choose the loan amount and repayment period based on your financial requirement and repayment capacity. The interest rate affects the total borrowing cost, while the tenure affects the EMI and overall interest payable.
A personal loan can offer a structured way to fund an expense without using your savings or selling an asset. It can also help you spread a large expense across several monthly instalments.
Key features can include:
Pro tip: Borrow only the amount you need. A larger loan can increase both your EMI and total interest cost.
You can use a personal loan to manage several planned and urgent expenses. Common examples include:
The suitability of a personal loan depends on your requirement, repayment capacity, and applicable loan terms.
What are the personal loan eligibility criteria?
The personal loan eligibility criteria can vary based on the lender, applicant profile, income, credit history, and other factors.
Before you apply, check factors such as:
|Criterion
|Requirement
|Nationality
|Indian
|Age
|21 years to 80 years*
|Employment type
|Public, private, or MNC
|CIBIL Score
|650 or higher
|Customer profile
|Self-employed or salaried
*You must be 80 years or younger at the end of your chosen loan tenure.
For a Bajaj Finance Personal Loan, the applicable personal loan eligibility criteria should be checked before submitting an application. Meeting a stated criterion does not guarantee approval, as the final decision is subject to verification and applicable terms.
Pro tip: Review your existing EMIs and monthly expenses before selecting the loan amount. This can help you choose a repayment schedule that fits your budget.
The documents required can depend on your employment type and application details. You may need identity and address proof, income-related documents, and banking information.
The application process may require documents such as:
Providing accurate and complete information can help avoid delays during the verification process.
The interest rate determines the interest charged on the borrowed amount. Bajaj Finance Personal Loan interest rates can range from 10% to 30.5% per annum, subject to applicable terms.
Your EMI depends mainly on the loan amount, interest rate, and repayment tenure. A longer tenure can reduce the monthly EMI but may increase the total interest paid over the loan period.
Before you apply for a personal loan, compare the EMI with your monthly income and existing financial commitments.
Pro tip: Use a personal loan EMI calculator to compare different loan amounts and tenures before choosing your repayment structure.
You can apply for a personal loan online by following these simple steps:
The final loan amount, interest rate, tenure, and other terms depend on your profile and applicable conditions.
Before choosing a personal loan, check the following:
Responsible borrowing starts with understanding the total cost rather than looking only at the monthly EMI.
A personal loan can help you manage planned or unexpected expenses through structured monthly repayments. Before borrowing, assess your requirement, compare the total repayment cost, and select a tenure that fits your budget.
You can check your eligibility and apply for a Bajaj Finance Personal Loan online after reviewing the applicable loan terms and documentation requirements.
*Disbursal within 24 hours is subject to completion of documentation, verification, and applicable terms.
*Terms and conditions apply
Note to the Reader: This article is part of Mint’s promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Mint assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.
The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute any financial advice.
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