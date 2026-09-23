Personal Loan Guide: Eligibility, Interest Rates, EMI, Documents and Repayment

A personal loan can help you manage planned or urgent expenses without pledging an asset as security. You can use it for medical emergencies, education, travel, weddings, debt consolidation, home renovation, or other eligible needs.

With a Bajaj Finance Personal Loan, you can access loan amounts ranging from Rs. 40,000 to Rs. 55 lakh, with repayment tenures ranging from 12 months to 108 months, subject to eligibility and applicable terms.

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What is a personal loan? A personal loan is an unsecured loan that does not require collateral. You receive a lump sum and repay it through scheduled EMIs over the selected tenure.

You can choose the loan amount and repayment period based on your financial requirement and repayment capacity. The interest rate affects the total borrowing cost, while the tenure affects the EMI and overall interest payable.

Why can a personal loan be a convenient financing option? A personal loan can offer a structured way to fund an expense without using your savings or selling an asset. It can also help you spread a large expense across several monthly instalments.

Key features can include:

No collateral required: You do not need to pledge an asset as security.

Flexible loan amount: You can borrow from Rs. 40,000 to Rs. 55 lakh, subject to eligibility.

Flexible repayment: You can select a tenure from 12 months to 108 months, as applicable.

Minimal documentation: The application process requires relevant documents based on your profile.

Online application: You can complete the application process online.

Quick approval: Eligible applications can move through the approval process quickly, subject to verification.

Fast disbursal: The loan amount can be disbursed within 24 hours* after the required verification and completion of applicable formalities. Pro tip: Borrow only the amount you need. A larger loan can increase both your EMI and total interest cost.

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What can you use a personal loan for? You can use a personal loan to manage several planned and urgent expenses. Common examples include:

Medical emergencies: You can meet unexpected treatment or hospital expenses.

Education: You can fund eligible education-related costs.

Travel: You can manage planned travel expenses without paying the full cost upfront.

Wedding expenses: You can spread significant wedding-related costs across EMIs.

Home renovation: You can fund eligible renovation, repair, or improvement expenses. The suitability of a personal loan depends on your requirement, repayment capacity, and applicable loan terms.

What are the personal loan eligibility criteria?

The personal loan eligibility criteria can vary based on the lender, applicant profile, income, credit history, and other factors.

Before you apply, check factors such as:

Criterion Requirement Nationality Indian Age 21 years to 80 years* Employment type Public, private, or MNC CIBIL Score 650 or higher Customer profile Self-employed or salaried

*You must be 80 years or younger at the end of your chosen loan tenure.

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For a Bajaj Finance Personal Loan, the applicable personal loan eligibility criteria should be checked before submitting an application. Meeting a stated criterion does not guarantee approval, as the final decision is subject to verification and applicable terms.

Pro tip: Review your existing EMIs and monthly expenses before selecting the loan amount. This can help you choose a repayment schedule that fits your budget.

What documents do you need for a personal loan? The documents required can depend on your employment type and application details. You may need identity and address proof, income-related documents, and banking information.

The application process may require documents such as:

KYC documents: Aadhaar/ passport/ voter’s ID/ driving license/ Letter of National Population Register/ NREGA job card

PAN card

Employee ID card

Salary slips of the last 3 months

Bank account statements of the previous 3 months

Piped gas bill

Pension order

Letter of Allotment of Accommodation Issued by Employer

Property / Municipal tax receipt

Utility bill

Phone bill

Real-time image / photograph Providing accurate and complete information can help avoid delays during the verification process.

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How do interest rates and EMI affect your loan cost? The interest rate determines the interest charged on the borrowed amount. Bajaj Finance Personal Loan interest rates can range from 10% to 30.5% per annum, subject to applicable terms.

Your EMI depends mainly on the loan amount, interest rate, and repayment tenure. A longer tenure can reduce the monthly EMI but may increase the total interest paid over the loan period.

Before you apply for a personal loan, compare the EMI with your monthly income and existing financial commitments.

Pro tip: Use a personal loan EMI calculator to compare different loan amounts and tenures before choosing your repayment structure.

How can you apply for a personal loan online? You can apply for a personal loan online by following these simple steps:

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Check loan eligibility – Visit the personal loan page on the Bajaj Finance website, enter the loan amount you need, select the repayment period, and click on "CHECK LOAN OFFER" to check your loan eligibility. Enter personal details – Provide your personal, financial, and employment details to receive a personalised loan offer. Review your loan offer – Check your offer details and adjust the loan amount or repayment tenure, if required. Complete KYC verification – Verify your identity and bank details to proceed with your application. Speak to a loan specialist – Once your application is submitted, an executive will contact you with the next steps. The final loan amount, interest rate, tenure, and other terms depend on your profile and applicable conditions.

What should you check before taking a personal loan? Before choosing a personal loan, check the following:

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Total loan amount required

Applicable interest rate

EMI and total repayment

Processing and other applicable charges

Repayment tenure

Prepayment or foreclosure terms, where applicable

Your existing monthly financial commitments

Your ability to repay the EMI on time Responsible borrowing starts with understanding the total cost rather than looking only at the monthly EMI.

Check your personal loan options A personal loan can help you manage planned or unexpected expenses through structured monthly repayments. Before borrowing, assess your requirement, compare the total repayment cost, and select a tenure that fits your budget.

You can check your eligibility and apply for a Bajaj Finance Personal Loan online after reviewing the applicable loan terms and documentation requirements.

*Disbursal within 24 hours is subject to completion of documentation, verification, and applicable terms.

*Terms and conditions apply

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The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute any financial advice.