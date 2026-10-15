Personal loan in Bangalore: Eligibility, interest rates and how to apply

A personal loan in Bangalore can help you manage planned expenses or unexpected financial needs, such as medical bills, education fees, travel, weddings, or home repairs. Bajaj Finance offers personal loans ranging from Rs. 40,000 to Rs. 55 lakh, subject to eligibility and approval. If you need Rs. 1 lakh, you can review the applicable interest rate, repayment tenure, and monthly EMI before applying.
Bangalore's living expenses, housing costs, education fees, and travel needs can create financial demands at different times. A personal loan can help you meet eligible expenses without pledging an asset as security.
You can consider a personal loan for:
Pro tip: Separate essential expenses from discretionary spending before deciding how much to borrow. Borrow only what you need and can repay comfortably.
When comparing a personal loan in Bangalore, review the loan amount, interest rate, repayment period, fees, and application requirements. These details help you estimate the overall cost before accepting an offer.
Bajaj Finance Personal Loan features include:
|Feature
|Details
|Loan amount
|Rs. 40,000 to Rs. 55 lakh
|Interest rate
|10% to 30.5% per annum
|Repayment tenure
|12 months to 108 months
|Collateral
|No collateral required
|Application
|Online application process
|Documentation
|Minimal documentation, depending on your profile
|Disbursal
|Within 24 hours* after document verification, subject to approval and applicable conditions
The interest rate and loan amount offered depend on your profile and the applicable assessment. Check the Key Fact Statement (KFS) and loan agreement for the applicable interest rate, processing fees, other charges, and repayment terms.
The EMI on a Rs. 1 lakh personal loan depends on the interest rate and repayment tenure. A longer tenure may reduce your monthly EMI but can increase the total interest paid.
For example, consider a loan of Rs. 1 lakh at an illustrative interest rate of 15% per annum.
|Repayment tenure
|Approximate monthly EMI
|Approximate total interest
|12 months
|Rs. 9,026
|Rs. 8,312
|24 months
|Rs. 4,849
|Rs. 16,376
|36 months
|Rs. 3,467
|Rs. 24,812
*These figures are estimates and exclude applicable fees and charges. The actual EMI will depend on the terms of your loan offer.
Pro tip: Use a personal loan EMI calculator to compare repayment periods. Choose a tenure that fits your monthly budget without increasing the total borrowing cost unnecessarily.
Your eligibility for a personal loan in Bangalore depends on factors such as age, income, employment, credit history, and repayment capacity.
Before applying, check the applicable eligibility requirements. Bajaj Finance generally considers the following factors:
|Nationality
|Indian
|Age
|21 years to 80 years.
|Employed with
|Public, private, or MNC.
|CIBIL Score
|650 or higher.
|Customer profile
|Self-employed or Salaried
*You should be 80 years or younger, at the end of the loan tenure.
Meeting the basic eligibility criteria does not guarantee approval.
The documents required for a personal loan depend on your employment profile and application details. You may need to provide:
Keep your details accurate and ensure that the submitted documents are valid. Bajaj Finance may request additional information during verification.
You can apply for a personal loan in Bangalore through the Bajaj Finance website by following these general steps:
Quick processing may be available, but approval and disbursal depend on verification and the applicable conditions.
A personal loan can help you access funds for eligible expenses without pledging property, gold, or another asset as collateral. The online application process also allows you to submit your details digitally.
You can choose from the available repayment tenures, subject to the loan terms. However, a personal loan still creates a financial commitment. You should compare the total cost with your budget and existing obligations before borrowing.
*Terms and conditions apply
Note to the Reader: This article is part of Mint's promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Mint assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.
The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute any financial advice.
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