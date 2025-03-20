Personal loans can serve as a versatile financial tool to address a variety of needs. These needs might include financing a wedding, undertaking home renovations or repairs, facilitating travel plans, supporting educational pursuits, or managing unexpected medical expenses.

The Bajaj Finance Loan Fest presents an opportunity for individuals to explore personal loan options. During this period, potential borrowers can investigate the specific terms and conditions associated with personal loans offered by Bajaj Finance.

From March 1st to 31st, 2025, Bajaj Finance is making personal loan options available with interest rates starting at 10% p.a.* In addition, there is an option to unlock Bajaj Prime membership for Re. 1. This membership provides access to cashback rewards that can be utilized on payments and purchases.

Factors to Consider When Evaluating Personal Loans During the Loan Fest Promotional periods like Loan Fest can present specific advantages for those considering borrowing. It's important to carefully evaluate these potential benefits:

1. Interest rates During this period, personal loan may be offered at a competitive interest rate which directly influences the EMI amounts.

2. Membership benefits The option to obtain Bajaj Prime membership for Re. 1 is another element to consider. Membership benefits, such as cashback offers, could provide added value for borrowers who make regular purchases or payments.

3. Faster loan approval and disbursal The application process includes the possibility of fast approval and disbursal. For example, there could be an instant approval within 5 minutes* and the loan amount disbursed within 24 hours*.

Key features of Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan Bajaj Finserv Personal Loans include a range of features designed to provide flexibility and convenience to borrowers:

1. Loan amounts available Borrowers could access loan amounts ranging from Rs. 20,000 up to Rs. 55 lakh. The specific amount available to an individual will depend on factors such as their financial profile and eligibility criteria.

2. Requirement for collateral A personal loan is unsecured, meaning you don’t need to pledge assets or provide a guarantor.

3. Flexible repayment options Borrowers can choose a tenure between 12 months and 96 months, allowing for structured repayment plans.

4. Three loan variants Bajaj Finance offers three loan structures:

Term Loan: Standard personal loan with fixed EMIs that consist of both, principal and interest. The entire loan amount is disbursed in one go.

Standard personal loan with fixed EMIs that consist of both, principal and interest. The entire loan amount is disbursed in one go. Flexi Term loan: Allows borrowers to withdraw funds from a pre-assigned loan limit and pay interest only on the amount withdrawn.

Allows borrowers to withdraw funds from a pre-assigned loan limit and pay interest only on the amount withdrawn. Flexi Hybrid Loan: Features interest-only EMIs in the initial tenure Flexi Loan may allow for part-prepayments at no extra charge.

Make the most of Loan Fest – Apply today The Bajaj Finance Loan Fest is scheduled to run from 1st to 31st March 2025. For individuals considering availing a personal loan, it could be beneficial to explore the features and options available during this time.