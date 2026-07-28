Personal loan rates, fees and charges: Everything you should know before you apply

When applying for a personal loan, most borrowers focus on one thing: the interest rate. While this is an important factor, it is only one part of the overall borrowing cost. Processing fees, repayment charges, late payment penalties, and other applicable costs can all influence how much your loan ultimately costs.

Understanding these charges before you apply can help you compare lenders more effectively and avoid unexpected expenses during the repayment period.

What determines your personal loan interest rate? A lender does not offer the same personal loan interest rate to every applicant. Instead, the offered rate is usually based on several factors that indicate your repayment capacity and creditworthiness.

These commonly include:

Credit score and repayment history

Monthly income

Employment stability

Existing loan obligations

Loan amount and repayment tenure Applicants with stronger financial profiles are generally more likely to receive competitive loan offers.

Charges to review before applying Besides the personal loan interest rate, every borrower should understand the charges associated with the loan.

Charge Why it matters Processing fee One-time fee charged for processing the application Late payment charges Applicable if EMIs are not paid on time Foreclosure or prepayment charges May apply if the loan is closed before the scheduled tenure Other applicable charges Vary depending on the lender's policies and loan terms

Reviewing the complete fee structure provides a clearer picture of the total borrowing cost.

Why comparing lenders matters Many borrowers compare only the advertised interest rate. However, two lenders offering similar rates may have different fee structures, approval processes, and repayment flexibility.

When evaluating a lender, compare:

Interest rate range and calculation method (whether flat or reducing)

Processing charges including the GST charges

Loan tenure options

Digital application process and documents required

Customer support

Prepayment and foreclosure policies and charges Looking beyond a single number helps you choose a loan that fits your financial situation. For instance, IDFC FIRST Bank FIRSTmoney personal loans come with interest rates starting from 9.99% p.a. on a reducing balance basis, making your EMIs affordable. You can also enjoy zero processing fees on select loan amounts. Further, in case you decide to close your loan early, you can do so at zero foreclosure charges.

Understanding the complete borrowing experience A competitive personal loan interest rate should ideally be supported by a smooth borrowing journey.

Consider whether the lender offers:

Digital application and document submission

Transparent eligibility criteria

Quick application assessment

Online loan management

Easy EMI tracking and repayment These features can simplify the borrowing experience from application through repayment.

For borrowers looking for a digital lending solution, FIRSTmoney Personal Loan from IDFC FIRST Bank offers a fully digital application journey. The bank also provides a Personal Loan Eligibility Calculator, allowing applicants to estimate their borrowing capacity before submitting an application.

Simple ways to improve your loan profile Although lenders determine eligibility independently, borrowers can strengthen their application by improving their financial profile.

Some practical steps include:

Maintain a healthy credit score by paying existing EMIs and credit card bills on time.

Avoid submitting multiple loan applications within a short period.

Keep your debt-to-income ratio manageable.

Apply for a loan amount that aligns with your repayment capacity.

Ensure all required documents are accurate and up to date. These measures may improve your chances of receiving favourable loan terms.

Using loan calculators before applying Before submitting a personal loan application, it is useful to estimate both your eligibility and repayment obligations.

Different online calculators can help you:

Calculator How it helps Personal Loan Eligibility Calculator Estimates your borrowing capacity EMI Calculator Estimates monthly instalments

Using these tools allows borrowers to compare different borrowing scenarios before making a financial commitment.

Final words Choosing a personal loan">personal loan should involve more than comparing the advertised personal loan interest rate. Reviewing the complete fee structure, repayment terms, and digital borrowing experience helps you understand the true cost of the loan. By comparing lenders carefully and using planning tools such as eligibility and EMI calculators, you can make a more informed borrowing decision that supports your financial goals.

FAQs What is included in the total cost of a personal loan? The total borrowing cost generally includes the personal loan interest rate, processing fees, applicable charges, and any other fees specified in the lender's terms and conditions.

Why should I compare more than the personal loan interest rate? While the personal loan interest rate is important, you should also compare processing fees, repayment tenure, foreclosure or prepayment charges, and the overall borrowing cost before making a decision.

Can my personal loan interest rate differ from another applicant's? Yes. Lenders often determine the personal loan interest rate based on factors, such as your credit profile, income, employment stability, repayment capacity, and existing financial obligations.

How can I estimate my loan eligibility before applying? Many lenders provide a personal loan eligibility calculator that estimates your borrowing capacity based on information such as your monthly income and existing EMIs.

What should I review before applying for a personal loan? Before applying for a personal loan, review the interest rate, applicable charges, loan tenure, EMI affordability, eligibility criteria, and the lender's repayment terms to make an informed borrowing decision.

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