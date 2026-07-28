Personal loan rates, fees and charges: Everything you should know before you apply

When applying for a personal loan, most borrowers focus on one thing: the interest rate. While this is an important factor, it is only one part of the overall borrowing cost. Processing fees, repayment charges, late payment penalties, and other applicable costs can all influence how much your loan ultimately costs.
Understanding these charges before you apply can help you compare lenders more effectively and avoid unexpected expenses during the repayment period.
A lender does not offer the same personal loan interest rate to every applicant. Instead, the offered rate is usually based on several factors that indicate your repayment capacity and creditworthiness.
These commonly include:
Applicants with stronger financial profiles are generally more likely to receive competitive loan offers.
Besides the personal loan interest rate, every borrower should understand the charges associated with the loan.
Charge
Why it matters
Processing fee
One-time fee charged for processing the application
Late payment charges
Applicable if EMIs are not paid on time
Foreclosure or prepayment charges
May apply if the loan is closed before the scheduled tenure
Other applicable charges
Vary depending on the lender's policies and loan terms
Reviewing the complete fee structure provides a clearer picture of the total borrowing cost.
Many borrowers compare only the advertised interest rate. However, two lenders offering similar rates may have different fee structures, approval processes, and repayment flexibility.
When evaluating a lender, compare:
Looking beyond a single number helps you choose a loan that fits your financial situation. For instance, IDFC FIRST Bank FIRSTmoney personal loans come with interest rates starting from 9.99% p.a. on a reducing balance basis, making your EMIs affordable. You can also enjoy zero processing fees on select loan amounts. Further, in case you decide to close your loan early, you can do so at zero foreclosure charges.
A competitive personal loan interest rate should ideally be supported by a smooth borrowing journey.
Consider whether the lender offers:
These features can simplify the borrowing experience from application through repayment.
For borrowers looking for a digital lending solution, FIRSTmoney Personal Loan from IDFC FIRST Bank offers a fully digital application journey. The bank also provides a Personal Loan Eligibility Calculator, allowing applicants to estimate their borrowing capacity before submitting an application.
Although lenders determine eligibility independently, borrowers can strengthen their application by improving their financial profile.
Some practical steps include:
These measures may improve your chances of receiving favourable loan terms.
Before submitting a personal loan application, it is useful to estimate both your eligibility and repayment obligations.
Different online calculators can help you:
Calculator
How it helps
Personal Loan Eligibility Calculator
Estimates your borrowing capacity
EMI Calculator
Estimates monthly instalments
Using these tools allows borrowers to compare different borrowing scenarios before making a financial commitment.
Choosing a personal loan">personal loan should involve more than comparing the advertised personal loan interest rate. Reviewing the complete fee structure, repayment terms, and digital borrowing experience helps you understand the true cost of the loan. By comparing lenders carefully and using planning tools such as eligibility and EMI calculators, you can make a more informed borrowing decision that supports your financial goals.
The total borrowing cost generally includes the personal loan interest rate, processing fees, applicable charges, and any other fees specified in the lender's terms and conditions.
While the personal loan interest rate is important, you should also compare processing fees, repayment tenure, foreclosure or prepayment charges, and the overall borrowing cost before making a decision.
Yes. Lenders often determine the personal loan interest rate based on factors, such as your credit profile, income, employment stability, repayment capacity, and existing financial obligations.
Many lenders provide a personal loan eligibility calculator that estimates your borrowing capacity based on information such as your monthly income and existing EMIs.
Before applying for a personal loan, review the interest rate, applicable charges, loan tenure, EMI affordability, eligibility criteria, and the lender's repayment terms to make an informed borrowing decision.
Note to the Reader: This article is part of Mint's promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Mint assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.
The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute any financial advice.
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