OPPO India, a leading smartphone brand in the country, celebrated its tenth anniversary this year. In keeping with its commitment to bringing next-gen technologies and AI experiences, the brand reintroduced its flagship Find X8 series to the Indian market. Peter Dohyung Lee, Head of Product Strategy at OPPO, talks about OPPO’s India’s journey, the Find X8 series, and what the organisation has for the future. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What has the journey been like for OPPO in India so far?

India is a priority market for OPPO, and we have been bringing the latest technologies here to cater to the evolving needs of the users. Over the past decade, we have introduced several innovations, including the HyperTone Image Engine, IP69-rated smartphones, and SuperVOOC™ Fast Charging. Our tech innovations, insight-based product strategy, and a strong after-sales network have helped us drive preference for our devices. This is reflected in the latest IDC quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker Reportwhere OPPO earned second position among the Top 10 brands in India’s smartphone market in the third quarter of 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

OPPO has returned to the premium flagship smartphone segment in India after a long time. Why now?

India has over a billion mobile phone users, and the penetration of smartphones, especially across smaller towns, has grown significantly. We witnessed a growing preference for premium phones among Indian customers and we have introduced our flagship, Find X8 series to cater to this increasing demand, accordingly.

As a leading smartphone brand, what do you see as growth opportunities in the Indian market? {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India is one of the fastest-growing smartphone markets in the world. The ever-expanding user base, 5G penetration, premiumisation, and AI adoption are key factors driving demand and growth in content consumption across OTT platforms, social media, and mobile gaming. OPPO is at the forefront of this transformation, and our flagship, the Find X8 series, exemplifies our commitment to innovation with its fine performance, design, and user experience.

Find X8 series brings together the expertise of industry leaders—MediaTek, Google, Hasselblad, and 4k Dolby Vision video—to deliver a superior user experience.

How does the return of the Find X8 series stand out from your previous launches?

With the flagship Find X8 series, OPPO is pushing the boundaries of smartphone innovation. This flagship device brings together the expertise of industry leaders—MediaTek, Google, Hasselblad, and 4k Dolby Vision video—to deliver a superior user experience. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset and has cutting-edge features like AI Summary, AI Reflection Remover, AI LinkBoost, and a sleek, lightweight design. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Moreover, content creation has been the talk of the town this year. This is why we have introduced the Find X8 series, which has a quad-camera system with dual telephoto cameras and an AI Telescope Zoom. This will help to create professional-grade content with precise colour accuracy and stunning visual depth.

What other product innovations can we expect from OPPO going forward?

We are focused on making AI-driven smartphones accessible to all and are well on track to take generative AI features to 50 million OPPO users worldwide this year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a nutshell

The Find X8 series features:

Quad-camera system with dual telephoto cameras

AI-backed Telescope Zoom

Mediatek Dimensity 9400 Chipset

Silicon Carbide Battery AI Photo Remaster Suite

4K Dolby Vision Video Lightning Snap {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}