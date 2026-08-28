PharmInnova Award 2025–26 puts spotlight on research, mentorship and India's next generation of pharma innovators

As India seeks to deepen its capabilities in pharmaceutical innovation and strengthen its position in the global healthcare ecosystem, the PharmInnova Award 2025–26 brought together young researchers, academic mentors and industry representatives in Ahmedabad to recognise research emerging from the country's pharmaceutical institutions.

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The awards ceremony, organised by the Rajnibhai V. Patel Trust, was held at Taj Skyline, Shilaj, on August 27. Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah attended the programme as the chief guest.

The PharmInnova Award was instituted to encourage young researchers to undertake original and impactful work in pharmaceutical sciences. Unlike several academic recognition programmes focused solely on students, the initiative also recognises research guides, underlining the importance of mentorship in the development of scientific talent.

Dr Ketan R. Patel, Trustee of the R.V. Patel Trust and Chairman and Managing Director of Troikaa Pharmaceuticals, said the awards were designed as a CSR initiative to motivate young minds working in pharmaceutical research.

The awards span four disciplines—Pharmaceutics and Pharmaceutical Technology, Pharmacology, Pharmaceutical Chemistry and Pharmacognosy—and are presented in both M.Pharm and PhD categories.

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The competition invites entries based on postgraduate and doctoral thesis work, which is evaluated by an expert jury through a structured selection process. The assessment considers factors including originality, scientific contribution and the innovative potential of the research.

The 2025–26 edition received participation from hundreds of colleges, universities and institutions across India, reflecting the broadening geographical reach of the initiative. Over time, the PharmInnova Award has emerged as a platform for recognising researchers at an early stage of their careers and providing visibility to academic work that could contribute to future pharmaceutical innovation.

The growing emphasis on research is significant for an industry that is increasingly looking beyond conventional manufacturing towards complex formulations, differentiated products and technology-led healthcare solutions. The programme's focus on thesis-based research also places attention on the role universities and research institutions can play in building India's next generation of scientific talent.

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Amit Shah's presence at the event came against the backdrop of India's efforts to strengthen its pharmaceutical and healthcare capabilities. The ceremony brought together policymakers, industry and academia around a shared emphasis on research and innovation as important components of the sector's future.

The organisers said mentorship remains central to this process. By recognising both researchers and their guides, the awards seek to acknowledge the collaborative ecosystem required for scientific inquiry, where students benefit from academic supervision, institutional support and industry engagement.

The initiative is associated with Ahmedabad-based Troikaa Pharmaceuticals, whose research and development activities have resulted in patented innovations and a portfolio of specialised pharmaceutical products. The company has sought to extend its focus on research beyond its commercial operations through initiatives aimed at supporting young scientific talent.

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As participation in the PharmInnova Award continues to expand across institutions, the programme is positioning itself as a platform connecting academic research with the wider conversation around innovation in India's pharmaceutical sector.