PhonePe Introduces Device Tokenization: A Secure Way to Make Digital Payments

PhonePe, recently announced the launch of a device tokenization solution for Credit and Debit cards. Tokenization provides users with an added layer of security by converting sensitive cardholder data to a string of randomly generated numbers known as a token.

With this launch, consumers will be able to tokenize their Cards on the PhonePe App, and use the card tokens seamlessly across all use cases on PhonePe such as Bill Payments, Recharges, booking travel tickets, making insurance purchases, making payments on the Pincode shopping app, etc.

With Device Tokenization, safety and convenience are at your fingertips. Once a card is Device Tokenized on PhonePe, a user can make hassle-free digital transactions, eliminating the need to manually enter card details at every merchant. The added convenience comes with the additional security benefits of tokenization making it a win-win for the consumer.

Here's how you can tokenize your device on PhonePe:

1.Open the PhonePe App and Click on the Profile section

2. In the Profile section click on the Credit and Debit Cards section

3. Select the option to add New Cards

4. Enter your Card Details

5. Verify your Card Details by entering OTP



6. After the OTP addition, the Card will be saved successfully.

With PhonePe’s device tokenization feature, you don’t have to worry about the safety of your card details. By following these simple and easy steps, you can securely enable tokenization and enjoy hassle-free transactions. Stay worry-free and make digital payments with confidence, knowing your information is always secure.

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio.