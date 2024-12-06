PhonePe Launches Affordable Dengue and Malaria Insurance

PhonePe introduces an affordable Dengue and Malaria Insurance Plan for ₹ 59 annually, covering over 10 diseases with up to ₹ 1 lakh in medical expenses. This year-round plan is aimed at Tier 2 and Tier 3 city residents, featuring a fully digital claims process for convenience.

PhonePe, today announced the launch of a new Dengue and Malaria Insurance Plan on its platform, starting at just ₹59 per year. This affordable health coverage plan offers comprehensive year-round coverage of up to ₹1 lakh for medical expenses related to vector and air-borne diseases. This insurance cover also ensures users, especially in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, are financially protected against unexpected medical expenses caused by such illnesses throughout the year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This plan offers PhonePe users extensive coverage against 10+ vector-borne and air-borne diseases including malaria, dengue, chikungunya, filariasis, Japanese encephalitis, swine flu, bird flu, typhoid, pulmonary tuberculosis, and meningitis. The cover includes hospitalisation, diagnostics, and ICU stays. Unlike other seasonal plans, the coverage with this plan is not limited to the monsoons. It extends throughout the year, ensuring that PhonePe users have access to year-round protection and continuous coverage. Additionally, users can instantly purchase, manage, and file claims via the PhonePe app, with a 100% digital claims process, ensuring faster settlements and a seamless user experience. Even working professionals with access to corporate health insurance can choose to avail this coverage as it offers additional protection for more specific health risks.

Commenting on the launch, Vishal Gupta, CEO at PhonePe Insurance Broking Services, said, “At PhonePe, we are committed to making insurance accessible and affordable to all. The launch of this product is a testament to our commitment of offering our users comprehensive coverage round the year. Through this, we aim to empower our users to manage health risks effectively while eliminating financial barriers to quality care. Our goal is to provide tailor-made insurance solutions to underserved populations across the country by leveraging our expertise in digital distribution, thus ensuring peace of mind for millions of Indians." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here’s how users can avail the insurance cover on the PhonePe app:

Navigate to the Insurance section on the PhonePe app and select ‘Dengue & Malaria’ Insurance.

PhonePe app's ‘Dengue & Malaria’ Insurance

2. Review plan details, including sum insured and premium options. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Detailed Review Plan

3.View insurer information and detailed plan benefits.

Plan Benefits

4.Fill in policyholder details and complete the payment process in minutes.

Policyholder details

About PhonePe Group: PhonePe Group is India’s leading fintech company. Its flagship product, the PhonePe digital payments app, was launched in Aug 2016. In just 8 years, the company has scaled rapidly to become India’s leading consumer payments app with 575+ million registered users and a digital payments acceptance network of 40+ million merchants. PhonePe also processes over 300+ million daily transactions with an annualized Total Payment Value (TPV) of USD 1.8+ Trillion. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} PhonePe Group is India’s leading fintech company. Its flagship product, the PhonePe digital payments app, was launched in Aug 2016. In just 8 years, the company has scaled rapidly to become India’s leading consumer payments app with 575+ million registered users and a digital payments acceptance network of 40+ million merchants. PhonePe also processes over 300+ million daily transactions with an annualized Total Payment Value (TPV) of USD 1.8+ Trillion.

On the back of its leadership in digital payments, PhonePe Group has expanded into financial services (Insurance, Lending, Wealth) as well as new consumer tech businesses (Pincode - hyperlocal e-commerce and Indus App Store - India's first localized App Store). PhonePe Group is an India headquartered technology company with a portfolio of businesses aligned with the company's vision to offer every Indian an equal opportunity to accelerate their progress by unlocking the flow of money and access to services.

For more details contact:media@phonepe.com

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Want to get your story featured as above? click here!