Bangalore, March 20th, 2025: Indus Appstore, India’s homegrown Android app marketplace, announced a multi-year alliance with Xiaomi India, a global technology pioneer. This collaboration underscores the shared commitment of Indus Appstore and Xiaomi India to foster a localized digital ecosystem tailored for Indian consumers. By integrating Indus Appstore on all new Xiaomi smartphones in India and replacing GetApps on existing ones, the Indus Appstore aims to foster accessibility, app discovery, and a seamless user experience.

Speaking about the partnership, Priya M Narasimhan, Chief Business Officer, Indus Appstore said, “Our partnership with Xiaomi India marks a significant milestone towards our goal of building a horizontal app store for Indian Mobile Users and Developers. By combining Xiaomi India's reach with our localized app discovery platform, we're creating opportunities for developers while delivering a seamless, culturally-relevant experience to users. This partnership is just the beginning of our vision to transform how India discovers and experiences mobile apps.”

Sudhin Mathur, Chief Operating Officer, Xiaomi India, commented on the development, stating, “As India’s digital ecosystem continues to grow, the demand for a locally driven app marketplace has never been more critical. At Xiaomi India, we have always championed ‘Make for India’ innovations, and this partnership with Indus Appstore is a strategic step in that direction. By integrating Indus Appstore with our ecosystem, we aim to offer users a seamless and enriched app discovery experience, while also supporting Indian developers in reaching a wider audience. This partnership reflects both brands' unwavering commitment to fostering a robust and inclusive digital ecosystem in India, empowering users and developers alike.”

This partnership will also help build a self-reliant, consumer-first digital infrastructure in the country by integrating a localized, feature-rich app marketplace, that will help drive innovation and accessibility for millions of users across the country.

Some of the key product highlights of the latest Indus Appstore version are:

Multilingual App Discovery : Users can discover apps in 12 Indian languages, making it convenient for vernacular language speakers to find their preferred apps

Video-First Experience : An innovative video-led app discovery system that provides users with rich, visual previews of apps before downloading

Voice-Enabled Search : Supporting voice commands in 10 Indian languages, eliminating the need for specialized keyboards or complex character input

Comprehensive App Collection: Access to over 5 lakh mobile apps and games across 45 categories, ensuring a diverse selection for all user needs Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio