Pillow for Every Sleep Position: A Physio’s Take

Written by Dr. Aishwarya Panchal

The best pillow isn't necessarily the same for everyone. A pillow that feels supportive to one person may leave another waking up with a stiff neck, and sleeping position is one of the main reasons. Your position affects the distance between your head and the mattress, which in turn influences the amount of support your neck needs. Mattress firmness, shoulder width, body shape and personal comfort matter too.

Advertisement

So whether you're looking for the best pillow for sleeping, a pillow for shoulder pain, or simply trying to understand how to choose a pillow, start by considering how you sleep.

Pillow for Side Sleepers Side sleepers have more space between their head and the mattress because of the width of their shoulders. A pillow that's too thin can allow the head to drop towards the mattress, while one that's too high can push it upwards.

A pillow for side sleepers generally needs enough loft and support to fill this space while keeping the head and neck comfortably aligned. Memory foam and shredded-foam pillows can be useful here because they tend to retain their shape better than very soft fibre-filled pillows, which may flatten under pressure.

Advertisement

If you experience shoulder discomfort, however, choosing a thicker pillow isn't necessarily the complete answer. Mattress firmness, shoulder width and overall sleeping posture can all affect how comfortable your position feels.

Pillow for Back Sleepers Back sleepers typically need less pillow height than side sleepers because there is less space between the head and mattress. A medium-loft pillow can provide support without pushing the head too far forward.

A simple way to assess the fit is to consider your neck position. If the pillow pushes your chin towards your chest, it may be too high. If your head falls noticeably backwards, it may be too low.

A contour pillow is another option for back sleepers. Its shaped design creates different support zones around the head and neck, although the right shape and height still depend on the individual.

Advertisement

Pillow for best Stomach Sleepers Stomach sleeping usually requires the head to turn to one side. A thick pillow can increase the angle between the head and neck, which may make the position less comfortable.

For this reason, a pillow for stomach sleepers is generally lower and softer than one designed for side sleeping. Some stomach sleepers may even prefer using a very thin pillow or no pillow under the head.

If you sleep on your stomach, don't choose a high-loft pillow simply because it feels softer or more comfortable when you first try it. The way your head and neck are positioned throughout the night matters more.

How High Should a Pillow Be? There isn't one pillow height for neck support that works for everyone. As a general reference, low-loft pillows are around 3 inches or less, medium-loft pillows are approximately 3–5 inches, and high-loft pillows are above 5 inches.

Advertisement

However, the actual height of a pillow changes once you lie on it. How much the filling compresses, how deeply your head sinks and how much your shoulders sink into the mattress all affect the final position.

A softer mattress allows the shoulders to sink further, which can reduce the gap between the head and mattress. A firmer mattress may leave more space to fill.

Instead of focusing only on the number of inches, look for a pillow that keeps your head and neck in a comfortable, neutral position.

The Sleep Company Pillow Recommendations:

Sleeping Needs Recommended Pillows Why Consider It Side sleepers for neck & shoulder support Smart Ortho Relief Pillow Designed with an ergonomic shape and medium-high loft for side sleeping, with support for the head, neck and shoulders. Back & side sleepers Smart Luxe Ergo Pillow Features an 8-shaped ergonomic design with a head pocket, for back and side sleeping positions. Adjustable support and loft Smart Luxe Flexi Pillow An adjustable-loft, so you can adjust the pillows height and firmness levels. Cooling & adjustable comfort Luxe Flexi SnowTec Pillow Adjustable loft along with SnowTec cooling technology, so you can enjoy 4-6° deeper, cooler sleep.

Memory Foam or Latex: Which Is Better? Neither material is universally better. Memory foam and latex offer different feels and levels of responsiveness.

A memory foam pillow in India generally moulds around the head and neck, creating a closer, more contouring feel. It can be useful for people who prefer a pillow that adapts to their shape.

Advertisement

Latex tends to feel more responsive and resilient. Rather than allowing the head to sink deeply into the material, it generally springs back more quickly and retains its shape.

Your choice should come down to factors such as firmness, support, temperature, responsiveness and personal preference rather than assuming one material is automatically superior.

How Many Pillows Should You Sleep With? There is no fixed number of pillows that everyone should use. Your sleeping position and individual support needs are more important than the number itself.

Side sleepers may find a pillow between the knees useful for additional support, while back sleepers sometimes prefer a thin pillow underneath the knees. The important thing is that additional pillows shouldn't push your body into an uncomfortable or unnatural position.

Advertisement

More pillows don't automatically mean more support.

How Often Should You Replace Your Pillow? There isn't a universal replacement schedule for every pillow. Its lifespan depends on the material, construction, frequency of use and how well it is maintained.

Instead of relying only on a specific number of years, look for signs that the pillow is no longer providing adequate support. Permanent flattening, lumps, an uneven shape, loss of resilience or difficulty keeping it clean can all indicate that it's time for a replacement.

Always check the manufacturer's care instructions before washing or drying a pillow, particularly when it contains foam or other specialised materials.

How to Choose a Pillow Before buying a pillow, consider these factors:

Sleeping position: Side, back and stomach sleepers generally have different support requirements.

Loft: Choose a height that keeps your head and neck comfortably aligned.

Firmness: Consider whether you prefer a softer, more cushioned feel or firmer support.

Material: Memory foam, latex and fibre fillings offer different levels of support and responsiveness.

Mattress firmness: How much your shoulders and body sink into the mattress affects the pillow height you need.

Shape: Standard and contour pillows provide different types of support.

Breathability: This matters particularly if you tend to sleep warm.

Trial period: A pillow can feel comfortable for five minutes but feel very different after several hours of sleep. A home trial can therefore be useful when choosing a pillow, particularly if you're unsure about the ideal height or firmness.

Advertisement

FAQ Does the right pillow depend on sleeping position?

Yes. Sleeping position is one of the main factors that determines the pillow loft and firmness that may feel most comfortable.

Should stomach sleepers use a pillow?

Stomach sleepers generally tend to be more comfortable with a low-loft pillow, while some may prefer very little or no pillow under the head.

Can the wrong pillow cause shoulder pain?

An unsuitable pillow can contribute to uncomfortable positioning and poor alignment, but shoulder pain can have many possible causes and shouldn't automatically be attributed to a pillow.

What is a contour pillow for?

A contour pillow has a shaped design that provides different levels of support around the head and neck and may suit some back and side sleepers.

Advertisement

Ultimately, the best pillow in India isn't necessarily the most expensive or the one with the most features. It is the pillow that suits your sleeping position, provides the right amount of support and keeps your head and neck comfortably aligned with your mattress.

Aishwarya Panchal is a physiotherapist with over 2 years of experience specialising in clinical assessment and patient education. She holds a Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPT) and practises in Malad.

Note to readers: This article is part of Mint’s paid consumer connect Initiative. Mint assumes no editorial involvement or responsibility for errors, omissions, or content accuracy.

Want to get your story featured as above? click here!