Piyush Goyal meets US business leaders in financial services, technology

Washington, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal met leaders of insurance companies, technology and investment firms and urged them to explore opportunities in their respective sectors in India.

Goyal met Mark Tucker, Chairman of the AIA Group; Michel A Khalad, President and CEO of MetLife; William E Ford, Chairman of General Atlantic; and Arvind Krishna, Chairman and CEO of IBM in New York.

"Met Mr Mark Tucker, Non-Executive Chairman of @AIAGroupLimited, one of Asia's largest life insurance groups. Discussed AIA's engagement in India and opportunities to deepen investments in the insurance and financial services sectors," Goyal said in a post on X.

The minister said that with comprehensive regulatory reforms and rising demand for insurance coverage, India offers global insurers an ideal platform for long-term growth, aligned with the national vision of 'Insurance for All by 2047'.

Goyal also met Khalaf, President and CEO @MetLife, and exchanged views on the company's growth opportunities in India.

"India's rapidly growing insurance and financial services sector, rising demand for long-term savings and protection, and deep technology talent present exciting opportunities to strengthen collaboration," he said.

"We look forward to strengthening our engagement and supporting their journey in India," the minister said.

Goyal also held a "productive meeting" with Ford, Chairman & CEO of General Atlantic.

He said he discussed with Ford opportunities for General Atlantic to deepen its business and investment ties with India & further strengthen its engagement with the country, leveraging the opportunities presented by India's growing economy.

Goyal also had a "good meeting" with Krishna, Chairman and CEO of IBM and discussed pathways to build on IBM's longstanding presence in India and deepen collaboration across AI, cloud infrastructure, quantum computing and other frontier technologies, leveraging India's vast talent pool and rapid digital adoption to innovate and scale solutions for the world.

Goyal was in the US to participate in the G20 Trade Ministers' Meeting. He also met US business leaders in Chicago and addressed the Indian diaspora.