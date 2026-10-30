Planning a Home Upgrade This Diwali 2026? Bajaj Finance lists smart TVs, refrigerators and more on Easy EMIs

With Diwali approaching on 8 November 2026, many households will be looking to upgrade their home electronics before welcoming family and friends. A bigger Smart TV can make festive movie nights more enjoyable, especially with 4K QLED and Mini LED displays offering sharper pictures, richer colours, and better contrast. At the same time, the extra cooking, cleaning, and laundry that come with hosting guests make practical appliances just as important. A 7–8 kg fully automatic washing machine can help manage larger laundry loads, while a 240–300 L double-door refrigerator provides useful storage for sweets, beverages, and freshly prepared meals. Even if an AC is not an immediate priority, Diwali can be a good time to compare energy-efficient inverter models ahead of the next summer. By looking beyond festive discounts and considering capacity, features, and long-term electricity costs, you can choose appliances that remain useful throughout the year.
Once you have identified the appliances that suit your home, the next step is finding a way to fit these upgrades into your Diwali budget. With festive shopping and celebrations adding to household expenses, a consumer durable loan can help you purchase the electronics you need without paying the entire amount upfront. The Bajaj Finance Easy EMI Loan offers financing of up to Rs. 5,00,000, allowing you to spread the purchase cost across Easy EMIs with repayment tenures of 3 to 60 months. You can also check your eligibility online before visiting a partner store and explore zero down payment options on select products, subject to eligibility.
Diwali offers make home upgrades attractive, but the right appliance should remain useful throughout the year. Check these five factors before buying.
Pro tip: Confirm stock availability and installation dates before Diwali.
A good Smart TV makes family movie nights and cricket matches more enjoyable. These five features can improve your viewing experience.
A 43-inch TV suits compact living rooms, while a 55-inch model offers a bigger screen for family entertainment. Compare display technology and price before choosing.
|Model
|Screen size
|Display technology
|Price
|TCL T6D (43T6D)
|43 inch
|QLED Google TV
|Rs. 32,990
|Xiaomi FX Series (L55MB-FIN)
|55 inch
|4K LED Fire TV
|Rs. 35,999
|LG NU870 (43NU870)
|43 inch
|4K NanoCell
|Rs. 38,990
|Samsung Crystal 4K (UA55UE81AFULXL)
|55 inch
|4K LED
|Rs. 44,990
|Philips QD Mini LED (55MLED610/94)
|55 inch
|QD Mini LED
|Rs. 45,990
|Sony BRAVIA 2 (K-55S25BM2)
|55 inch
|4K LED Google TV
|Rs. 66,990
Pro tip: Prioritise brightness for sunny rooms and contrast for watching movies in darker spaces.
Festive cleaning means extra laundry, from curtains to bedsheets. The right washing machine capacity and programmes can make these tasks easier.
A 7–8 kg washing machine suits many families, while larger capacities help with bulky laundry. Compare these top-load and front-load options:
|Model
|Type
|Capacity
|Price
|Whirlpool WhiteMagic Elite
|Fully automatic top load
|7 kg
|Rs. 18,990
|Samsung WA70BG4441BY
|Fully automatic top load
|7 kg
|Rs. 19,600
|LG T80VBMB1Z
|Fully automatic top load
|8 kg
|Rs. 23,990
|IFB TL-801MB1S
|Fully automatic top load
|8 kg
|Rs. 26,990
|LG FHT1408ANL
|Fully automatic front load
|8 kg
|Rs. 34,990
|IFB MSN8012K
|Fully automatic front load
|8 kg
|Rs. 38,890
Pro tip: Check drum capacity and wash programmes if you regularly wash curtains, bedsheets, and towels.
Festive meals, sweets, and extra groceries need more storage. A refrigerator with flexible compartments and efficient cooling makes organising food easier.
Double-door refrigerators offer separate freezer compartments and convenient food storage. Compare capacity, shelf layout, and energy ratings before buying.
|Model
|Capacity
|Type and key feature
|Price
|Haier HRF-2902IEBSA-P
|240 L
|Double door, 2 Star
|Rs. 24,390
|Godrej VALOR 280CNRCIF
|244 L
|Frost-free, 3 Star
|Rs. 27,990
|LG GLT2526WWDS
|251 L
|Double door, 2 Star
|Rs. 30,090
|Whirlpool Protton NXT
|250 L
|Inverter, 4 Star
|Rs. 31,090
|Samsung RT40H28W2PNL
|236 L
|Frost-free double door, 2 Star
|Rs. 31,390
|LG GLT2526XWPZ
|251 L
|Convertible double door, 2 Star
|Rs. 31,790
Pro tip: Check vegetable storage, freezer space, and shelf arrangement rather than capacity alone.
Buying an AC before summer gives you time to compare models and arrange installation. These features can improve cooling comfort and efficiency.
A 1.5-ton inverter AC suits many medium-sized rooms. Compare star ratings, cooling features, and prices to find the right option.
|Model
|Capacity
|BEE star rating
|Price
|Godrej Q Series (HIC 18Q3TH)
|1.5 ton
|3 Star
|Rs. 32,490
|Carrier Ester Edge FXi (CAI18EE3R35W0)
|1.5 ton
|3 Star
|Rs. 34,190
|Voltas Vertis Celestia Marvel (4504152)
|1.5 ton
|3 Star
|Rs. 37,990
|LG 6-in-1 Convertible (AS-Q19ANZE.AMLG)
|1.5 ton
|5 Star
|Rs. 49,990
|Panasonic EU Series (CS/CU-EU18CKY5XFM-G)
|1.5 ton
|5 Star
|Rs. 51,990
|Daikin ATKM50XV16MKA
|1.5 ton
|5 Star
|Rs. 52,490
Pro tip: Check room size, sunlight exposure, BEE label year, and installation charges before choosing.
Disclaimer: The features, configurations, availability, and pricing of each model are subject to change and may vary. For the most accurate and up-to-date information, visit the official brand website or a Bajaj Finance partner store.
Bajaj Finance is running a limited-time offer on select purchases:
|Offer
|Details
|Cashback
|Flat Rs. 2,000 on all in-store purchases
Terms and conditions apply. Check with your store for details.
The Bajaj Finance Easy EMI Loan lets you purchase electronics on EMI without paying the full cost upfront. You can apply online for a consumer durable loan, check your eligibility before visiting a partner store, and then choose from a wide range of electronics based on your requirements, preferences, and budget.
With the Bajaj Finance Easy EMI Loan, you can choose a repayment plan that suits your budget and bring home the latest electronics without paying the entire amount upfront.
Note to the Reader: This article is part of Mint's promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Mint assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.
The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute any financial advice.
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