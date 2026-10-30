Planning a Home Upgrade This Diwali 2026? Bajaj Finance lists smart TVs, refrigerators and more on Easy EMIs

With Diwali approaching on 8 November 2026, many households will be looking to upgrade their home electronics before welcoming family and friends. A bigger Smart TV can make festive movie nights more enjoyable, especially with 4K QLED and Mini LED displays offering sharper pictures, richer colours, and better contrast. At the same time, the extra cooking, cleaning, and laundry that come with hosting guests make practical appliances just as important. A 7–8 kg fully automatic washing machine can help manage larger laundry loads, while a 240–300 L double-door refrigerator provides useful storage for sweets, beverages, and freshly prepared meals. Even if an AC is not an immediate priority, Diwali can be a good time to compare energy-efficient inverter models ahead of the next summer. By looking beyond festive discounts and considering capacity, features, and long-term electricity costs, you can choose appliances that remain useful throughout the year.

Advertisement

Once you have identified the appliances that suit your home, the next step is finding a way to fit these upgrades into your Diwali budget. With festive shopping and celebrations adding to household expenses, a consumer durable loan can help you purchase the electronics you need without paying the entire amount upfront. The Bajaj Finance Easy EMI Loan offers financing of up to Rs. 5,00,000, allowing you to spread the purchase cost across Easy EMIs with repayment tenures of 3 to 60 months. You can also check your eligibility online before visiting a partner store and explore zero down payment options on select products, subject to eligibility.

What should you check before buying electronics this Diwali? Diwali offers make home upgrades attractive, but the right appliance should remain useful throughout the year. Check these five factors before buying.

Advertisement

Size and capacity: Match TV size to viewing distance, washing machine capacity to laundry needs, refrigerator storage to family size, and AC tonnage to room dimensions. Energy efficiency: Compare BEE star ratings and electricity consumption to manage running costs. Useful features: Prioritise quick wash, convertible storage, and adjustable cooling over unnecessary extras. Warranty and service: Check warranty coverage, installation charges, and service availability. Total cost: Include delivery, installation, accessories, and applicable charges. Pro tip: Confirm stock availability and installation dates before Diwali.

Which Smart TV features can improve Diwali entertainment? A good Smart TV makes family movie nights and cricket matches more enjoyable. These five features can improve your viewing experience.

4K resolution: Delivers sharper pictures for movies, sports, and streaming. QLED displays: Offer vibrant colours and better brightness in well-lit rooms. Mini LED backlighting: Improves brightness control and contrast on compatible models. Smart platforms: Provide streaming apps, voice controls, and personalised recommendations. Gaming features: Higher refresh rates and HDMI 2.1 features improve gaming on select models. Which Smart TVs are worth considering this Diwali? A 43-inch TV suits compact living rooms, while a 55-inch model offers a bigger screen for family entertainment. Compare display technology and price before choosing.

Advertisement

Model Screen size Display technology Price TCL T6D (43T6D) 43 inch QLED Google TV Rs. 32,990 Xiaomi FX Series (L55MB-FIN) 55 inch 4K LED Fire TV Rs. 35,999 LG NU870 (43NU870) 43 inch 4K NanoCell Rs. 38,990 Samsung Crystal 4K (UA55UE81AFULXL) 55 inch 4K LED Rs. 44,990 Philips QD Mini LED (55MLED610/94) 55 inch QD Mini LED Rs. 45,990 Sony BRAVIA 2 (K-55S25BM2) 55 inch 4K LED Google TV Rs. 66,990

Pro tip: Prioritise brightness for sunny rooms and contrast for watching movies in darker spaces.

Which washing machine features can make Diwali chores easier? Festive cleaning means extra laundry, from curtains to bedsheets. The right washing machine capacity and programmes can make these tasks easier.

Inverter motor: Helps manage electricity consumption and noise. Steam wash: Helps loosen stains on select models. Quick wash: Cleans small, lightly soiled loads faster. Smart programmes: Adjust settings based on wash cycles and load conditions. Water efficiency: Front-load models often use less water than comparable top-load machines. Which washing machines should you consider before Diwali? A 7–8 kg washing machine suits many families, while larger capacities help with bulky laundry. Compare these top-load and front-load options:

Model Type Capacity Price Whirlpool WhiteMagic Elite Fully automatic top load 7 kg Rs. 18,990 Samsung WA70BG4441BY Fully automatic top load 7 kg Rs. 19,600 LG T80VBMB1Z Fully automatic top load 8 kg Rs. 23,990 IFB TL-801MB1S Fully automatic top load 8 kg Rs. 26,990 LG FHT1408ANL Fully automatic front load 8 kg Rs. 34,990 IFB MSN8012K Fully automatic front load 8 kg Rs. 38,890

Pro tip: Check drum capacity and wash programmes if you regularly wash curtains, bedsheets, and towels.

Advertisement

Which refrigerator features are useful during Diwali? Festive meals, sweets, and extra groceries need more storage. A refrigerator with flexible compartments and efficient cooling makes organising food easier.

Convertible storage: Adjusts compartments for fresh or frozen food on select models. Inverter compressor: Adjusts cooling output to manage electricity consumption. Frost-free cooling: Reduces manual defrosting. Multi-airflow cooling: Helps maintain consistent temperatures. Adjustable shelves: Accommodate bottles, containers, and festive food trays. Which refrigerators should you consider this Diwali? Double-door refrigerators offer separate freezer compartments and convenient food storage. Compare capacity, shelf layout, and energy ratings before buying.

Model Capacity Type and key feature Price Haier HRF-2902IEBSA-P 240 L Double door, 2 Star Rs. 24,390 Godrej VALOR 280CNRCIF 244 L Frost-free, 3 Star Rs. 27,990 LG GLT2526WWDS 251 L Double door, 2 Star Rs. 30,090 Whirlpool Protton NXT 250 L Inverter, 4 Star Rs. 31,090 Samsung RT40H28W2PNL 236 L Frost-free double door, 2 Star Rs. 31,390 LG GLT2526XWPZ 251 L Convertible double door, 2 Star Rs. 31,790

Pro tip: Check vegetable storage, freezer space, and shelf arrangement rather than capacity alone.

Why consider upgrading your AC during Diwali? Buying an AC before summer gives you time to compare models and arrange installation. These features can improve cooling comfort and efficiency.

Advertisement

Inverter compressor: Adjusts cooling output to maintain room temperature. 5 Star BEE rating: Can reduce electricity consumption compared with less efficient models. Convertible cooling: Adjusts capacity according to room conditions. 4-way swing: Distributes cool air across the room. Smart controls: Enable smartphone operation and scheduling on compatible models. Which ACs should you consider during Diwali 2026? A 1.5-ton inverter AC suits many medium-sized rooms. Compare star ratings, cooling features, and prices to find the right option.

Model Capacity BEE star rating Price Godrej Q Series (HIC 18Q3TH) 1.5 ton 3 Star Rs. 32,490 Carrier Ester Edge FXi (CAI18EE3R35W0) 1.5 ton 3 Star Rs. 34,190 Voltas Vertis Celestia Marvel (4504152) 1.5 ton 3 Star Rs. 37,990 LG 6-in-1 Convertible (AS-Q19ANZE.AMLG) 1.5 ton 5 Star Rs. 49,990 Panasonic EU Series (CS/CU-EU18CKY5XFM-G) 1.5 ton 5 Star Rs. 51,990 Daikin ATKM50XV16MKA 1.5 ton 5 Star Rs. 52,490

Pro tip: Check room size, sunlight exposure, BEE label year, and installation charges before choosing.

Disclaimer: The features, configurations, availability, and pricing of each model are subject to change and may vary. For the most accurate and up-to-date information, visit the official brand website or a Bajaj Finance partner store.

Advertisement

Limited-time offers on electronics Bajaj Finance is running a limited-time offer on select purchases:

Offer Details Cashback Flat Rs. 2,000 on all in-store purchases

Terms and conditions apply. Check with your store for details.

How to buy electronics on EMI with the Bajaj Finance Easy EMI Loan? The Bajaj Finance Easy EMI Loan lets you purchase electronics on EMI without paying the full cost upfront. You can apply online for a consumer durable loan, check your eligibility before visiting a partner store, and then choose from a wide range of electronics based on your requirements, preferences, and budget.

Choose your electronics online: Compare products such as TVs, refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, laptops, smartphones, and other electronics based on features, specifications, performance, and price. Check your eligibility: Visit the Easy EMI Loan page, enter your mobile number, complete OTP verification, and provide basic KYC details. Check your available limit: Review the financing amount you are eligible for before heading to a partner store. Visit a partner store: Explore shortlisted products in person, compare features, assess performance, and check product availability. Choose your EMI plan: Select a repayment tenure from 3 to 60 months, complete the required process, and purchase your preferred electronics. With the Bajaj Finance Easy EMI Loan, you can choose a repayment plan that suits your budget and bring home the latest electronics without paying the entire amount upfront.

Advertisement

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Mint's promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Mint assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.

The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute any financial advice.