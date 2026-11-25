Providing clean, chilled and safe drinking water for your staff is a necessity to maintain a healthy workplace and happy staff. When you're looking at a commercial water cooler for your office with high daily footfall.

Whether you're fitting out a small startup kitchen, a multi-storey corporate head office or a busy industrial production floor, this comprehensive checklist will walk you through the process of selecting the right appliance and will keep your long term running costs under complete control.

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1. Estimate Daily Office Footfall and Capacity (LPH & Storage) Selecting the correct commercial unit capacity will prevent you having long queues at lunchtime and ensure you don't run out of chilled water during the peak hours of the office. Commercial water capacity is expressed in two ways: Litres Per Hour (LPH) which is the rate of cooling output and the total internal tank storage volume.

Small Teams & Clinics (Up to 40 People): A compact 25 to 40 LPH unit (e.g. the Aquaguard Purechill 40 PSS) will give you a good steady cooling output with 40 litres of storage and takes up very little of your pantry floor space.

Mid-Sized Workplaces (50 to 80 People): Mid range commercial units such as the Aquaguard Purechill 80 SS offer 80 litres of storage with a high rate of cooling output to cope with constant refills.

Large Corporate Spaces & Cafeterias (100+ People): High capacity systems (e.g. the Aquaguard Purechill 120 PSS or the Aquaguard ProThermapure 120 PSS RO ACH) provide 120l of storage which is more than sufficient to cope with the high peak footfall during shifts and lunchtimes. 2. Match Purification Technology to Your Input Water Source A basic cooler will only cool the water, it won't remove the invisible pollutants, industrial chemicals or the dissolved heavy metals. If you have a unit with an integrated water purifier then you don't need any separate filtration kit, no fiddly bottle dispensers and no unsanitary 20 litre water jars.

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Borewell or Tanker Water (High TDS > 200 ppm): Choose an RO+UV commercial water cooler. The reverse osmosis membranes will reduce the TDS significantly and remove the heavy metals (lead, arsenic etc), pesticides, microplastics and all the other industrial chemical waste.

Municipal Tap Water (Low TDS < 200 ppm): Go for a UV+UF or UV+Copper-Zinc system. The high intensity UV purification will inactivate the bacteria and viruses that can cause disease and will leave the natural minerals in the water.

Multi-Stage Filtration: Look for systems with multiple stages of advanced purification plus active copper and zinc enrichment to keep your staff's drinking water fresh and safe. 3. Verify Tank and Body Build Quality for Long-Term Hygiene Shared workplace appliances are subjected to constant daily use, rough handling and frequent cleaning. Low grade metal panels or cheap plastic tanks will all eventually corrode, stain, off-gas and/or become a breeding ground for microbes.

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SS 304 Food-Grade Stainless Steel Tanks: Ensure both the internal cold water storage tanks and the outer body structural panels are made from surgical grade SS 304 stainless steel. The higher grade steel will prevent corrosion, stop bacterial growth and maintain the pure water taste hygiene during the period of overnight storage.

Anti-Microbial Exterior Protection: Premium commercial models- such as the Aquaguard Hot & Cold range of water coolers feature BioCote Antimicrobial Protection on external touchpoints, body panels, and taps to inhibit microbial growth and minimize cross-contamination in high-traffic pantries. 4. Evaluate Temperature Dispensing Versatility Modern workplaces need flexible dispensing options to cater to the varying preferences of staff throughout the year.

Dual Ambient & Cold Dispensing: Standard commercial models in the Aquaguard Purechill lineup feature dedicated separate taps for ambient (room temperature) water and chilled drinking water.

Triple Temperature (Hot, Ambient & Cold): Systems such as the Aquaguard Thermapure 120 PSS RO ACH Water Cooler with Inbuilt Purifier and Storage provide hot, ambient and cold water, making it a dependable option in commercial settings with varied water demands. This means staff can make their instant tea, coffee, green tea, or warm detoxes straight away without the need for any further kettles in the breakroom. 5. Check Energy Efficiency and RO Water Recovery Rates Running your commercial cooling equipment continuously will inevitably add up on your monthly facility utility bills.

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High RO Water Recovery: Standard commercial RO systems can waste as much as 70% of the input raw water. Advanced commercial water purifiers and coolers from Eureka Forbes feature high-efficiency membranes that reduce water wastage by 40% , delivering higher purified water recovery.

Optimised Compressors & Thermal Insulation: Units with the eco-friendly refrigerants (R134a) and the high density PUF (polyurethane foam) thermal insulation will maintain the cold much longer and as a result will have less compressor cycling and will use less electrical power. 6. Inspect Safety Features and Hands-Free Controls Hygiene and operational safety should be the paramount considerations when choosing commercial drinking water appliances for the office staff and visitors.

Touchless & Pedal Dispensing: High volume models are compatible with sensor or foot pedal dispensing accessories so that staff can fill bottles without having to touch the tap handles at all.

Safety Shut-Off & Leak Detection: Built-in electronic monitoring will automatically stop the water flow if filtration efficiency drops or internal leaks are detected (to protect the office wooden floor or carpet from accidental spills).

Dry-Run Protection: Prevents the internal heating and cooling elements from burning out should the main raw input water supply be unexpectedly cut off. 7. Demand Direct Factory Service Support and AMC Plans A commercial water system is a major capital investment and it needs to be properly maintained in order to remain hygienic and compliant with drinking water standards.

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Pan-India Service Reach: Go for brands you can trust with a well established service network right across your office location. Eureka Forbes for example have a network of over 19,500 pincodes across India and they have their own certified corporate technicians.

Comprehensive Annual Maintenance Contracts (AMC): Make sure your purchasing plan includes the option for regular preventive maintenance visits, periodic filter changes, tank sanitisation and the ability to source spares quickly. Best Water Coolers You Can Buy For Your Office

Office Size / Footfall Input Water Type Recommended Model Key Features 20–40 Employees Municipal / Low TDS Aquaguard Purechill 40 PSS (UV+CuZn) Compact design, 40L SS storage, active mineral boost 20–40 Employees Borewell / High TDS Aquaguard Purechill 40 PSS (RO+UV) 7-stage RO purification, 40L SS tank, leak detection 50–80 Employees Any Water Source Aquaguard Purechill 80 SS (RO+UV+CuZn) Rapid cooling rate, 80L SS tank, high water recovery 100+ Employees Multi-Temperature Aquaguard ProThermapure 120 PSS RO ACH Hot, Cold & Ambient taps, 120L capacity, heavy-duty build

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By using this full checklist you can select a high performance water purifier for office which will provide you with clean, chilled and mineral balanced drinking water and in the process keep your workplace healthy, productive and efficient.

Note to readers: This article is part of Mint’s paid consumer connect Initiative. Mint assumes no editorial involvement or responsibility for errors, omissions, or content accuracy.