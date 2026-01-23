Players'' injuries ahead of T20 World Cup "unfortunate": Morris

Johannesburg, Jan 23 (PTI) Former all-rounder Chris Morris was delighted to see T20 World Cup-bound South African cricketers performing strongly in the ongoing SA20, but was equally concerned about a few of them succumbing to injuries ahead of the marquee event.

South Africa made two changes to their T20 World Cup squad on Thursday with Ryan Rickelton and Tristan Stubbs coming in for Tony De Zorzi and Donovan Ferreira after the pair were injured during the SA20.

Besides them, David Miller missed the Eliminator for Paarl Royals against Joburg Super Kings on Thursday, while Lungi Ngidi bowled just two overs for Pretoria Capitals in the Qualifier against Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

Capitals’ Dewald Brevis also injured his finger during his match-winning 75 against Sunrisers on January 21.

“I think the proof is in the pudding. I think we've had a few guys that have gone down with injuries, unfortunately. Look, it is a very tight schedule. But that's the nature of the beast. And players knew what was coming,” Morris replied to a question from 'PTI-Bhasha' during select media interaction facilitated by SA20.

“Obviously, you're playing day in, day out. Don't put it past the IPL. It's the same because you've obviously got to travel, you've got high-intensity games. You go to bed late at night and the next morning you're up, you're travelling.” he added.

Morris underlined the importance of man management.

“And the next day you've got training and recovery. So, it is about man-management. Obviously, the coaching staff, they know exactly what they need to do. Potentially, there could be a case of maybe rotating squads.

“But when you've got a good team that's winning and trying to get into a playoff, you don't really want to do that. So it's difficult.”

Morris, who had played 42 ODIs, 23 T20Is and four Tests for South Africa, said.

Morris, who is doing commentary in this edition of SA20, said players need to find a way around the mental and physical stress of playing in a highly competitive league.

“It really is tough on the body. Mentally, it really does drain you. As a professional cricketer, you find a way to do something. You find a way to win a game. Fortunately, we've got a couple of fit boys. We've had a few injuries. Hopefully not too bad,” he said.

Morris, however, is pleased with the performance of the players included in the SA squad for next month’s T20 World Cup.

“I think it's been a great run for the guys that are in the squad. I think in general, around the whole tournament, even the guys that aren't in the squad, I think it's been a great performance from them,” he said.

“I like to think that a lot of the South African players stepped up nicely. I mean, there's no better practice going into a big tournament,” he noted.

Morris, who joined Rajasthan Royals for a then record ₹16.25 crore during IPL 2021, said he was pleased to see premier pacer Kagiso Rabada performing well after suffering a rib injury.

“I'm happy that Rabada is running in again. Obviously, coming back from injury he was very nervous coming into that first few games. Obviously, that's natural with an injury, But hitting those lengths that we've come to know so well. So happy to see KG going,” he said.

Morris felt spinners will play a key role in the T20 World Cup, and said South Africa’s Keshav Maharaj and George Linde can make an impact.

“I think Keshav Maharaj bowled beautifully. He has been vital to Pretoria Capitals doing well. He bowled really well. He's led well. Maybe a slightly slow start to the tournament, but he's figured out a way on different types of pitches to do the business,” Morris said.

The 38-year-old then lauded Linde for holding his own on pitches that have been batters’ allies.

“George Linde bowled really, really nicely. And if we can get those two bowling in tandem and really asking the right questions to international batters, then we'll be in good stead. I'm a big fan of spinners in T20 cricket because I do think they affect the game a lot, even when the wicket is good.