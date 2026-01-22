PM Modi Gifts UAE President a Hand-Carved Wooden Jhula from Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted the President of the United Arab Emirates a hand-carved wooden jhula, a traditional swing from Gujarat that carries strong cultural symbolism and reflects India’s use of heritage as a tool of diplomacy.

Crafted by skilled artisans, the wooden jhula features intricate floral and traditional motifs, showcasing Gujarat’s long-standing woodworking traditions. In many Gujarati households, the jhula occupies a central place in the home and serves as a shared space for family interaction, conversation and bonding across generations.

Beyond its aesthetic value, the jhula symbolises continuity, togetherness and the social fabric of Indian family life. The choice of gift gains added significance as the UAE has declared 2026 as the ‘Year of Family’, a national initiative aimed at strengthening family values and community cohesion. The symbolism of the jhula closely aligns with this theme, underlining shared cultural values between the two countries.

The gesture highlights India’s growing emphasis on cultural diplomacy, where traditional art forms and indigenous craftsmanship are used to convey deeper narratives of identity and values. It also reflects the evolving nature of India–UAE relations, which have expanded beyond trade and energy cooperation to include cultural exchange and people-to-people engagement.