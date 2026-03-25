PM Modi lauds Uttarakhand’s development trajectory as Dhami govt completes four years

Prime Minister Modi congratulated Uttarakhand's government on its four-year progress in infrastructure, governance, and socio-economic development, highlighting key projects like the Char Dham road and Rishikesh-Karnaprayag railway, and emphasizing local empowerment and disaster preparedness.

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Updated25 Mar 2026, 04:16 PM IST
Narendra Modi sends message congratulating the Uttarakhand government led by Pushkar Singh Dhami on completing four years in office.
Narendra Modi sends message congratulating the Uttarakhand government led by Pushkar Singh Dhami on completing four years in office.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated the Uttarakhand government led by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on completing four years in office, citing progress in infrastructure, governance and socio-economic development.

In a message, Modi said the state has made steady strides in areas such as connectivity, tourism, and welfare initiatives, aligning with the broader vision of a developed India.

Highlighting key infrastructure projects, he referred to the Char Dham all-weather road initiative and the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag railway line as significant steps towards improving accessibility and supporting economic activity in the region.

The Prime Minister also pointed to efforts to enhance connectivity in border areas and promote winter tourism, which he said are contributing to local economic growth and helping curb outmigration.

He noted the state’s initiatives in promoting local products, supporting startups, empowering women, and generating employment for youth, alongside a push for digital and environmentally sustainable development.

Modi also emphasised the role of disaster preparedness and resilience in a geographically sensitive state like Uttarakhand.

Expressing optimism about the future, he said Uttarakhand’s contribution to the country’s growth trajectory is expected to strengthen further during the ongoing phase of “Amrit Kaal”.

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