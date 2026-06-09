PM Modi unveils ₹2,970 crore development package for Daman and Diu, inaugurates airport and hospital

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched 56 development projects worth ₹2,970 crore for the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, including the inauguration of the Namo Airport and a 300-bed Namo Hospital.

The projects cover multiple sectors such as healthcare, civil aviation, tourism, education, connectivity and urban infrastructure. The visit marked Modi's eighth trip to the Union Territory in the last ten years.

The Prime Minister was received by Union Territory Administrator Praful Patel and other public representatives at the main function held at the Swami Vivekananda Sports Ground. The visit also featured a roadshow and cultural performances by local artists and schoolchildren.

Aviation and connectivity push Speaking at a public gathering, Modi said the newly inaugurated Namo Airport would strengthen regional air connectivity and support economic activity in the region.

According to the Prime Minister, the airport is expected to facilitate better links with major Indian cities, including Delhi, Mumbai and Ahmedabad, which could help drive tourism, business activity and investment.

He also described Daman as a "Mini India", pointing to the presence of people from different regions and communities living and working in the Union Territory.

"I have had the opportunity to visit Daman and Diu many times. I also frequently visit Dadra and Nagar Haveli... Each time, I feel that the region has advanced miles further along the path of development compared to my previous visit," Modi said.

Healthcare and public services The Prime Minister also inaugurated the Namo Hospital, a 300-bed healthcare facility equipped with advanced medical infrastructure.

The administration said the project is aimed at improving access to quality healthcare and reducing dependence on facilities outside the Union Territory for specialised treatment.

The broader development package includes projects linked to:

Health services

Air connectivity

Tourism infrastructure

Educational facilities

Roads and urban development

Public welfare initiatives Long-term development agenda During his address, Modi said the government remains committed to balanced regional development under the guiding principle of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas".

He said several projects related to connectivity, health, education, tourism and urban infrastructure had either been inaugurated or had their foundation stones laid during the visit.

According to the Prime Minister, these initiatives are expected to improve public services, generate employment opportunities and support economic development in the Union Territory.

Administrator cites progress over past decade Administrator Praful Patel said the Prime Minister's visit reflected the Centre's continued focus on the development of the Union Territory.

He said the region had recorded progress across key sectors, including education, healthcare, tourism and industry over the past decade.