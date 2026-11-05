PNB MetLife helping employers build a more confident and resilient workforce

Backed by MetLife’s global Employee Benefits expertise, PNB MetLife is helping organisations strengthen their employee value proposition through Group Term Life, integrated benefits and dependable support An exclusive interview with Mohit Bahuguna, Chief Distribution Officer, Partnerships and Group, PNB MetLife

1. Employee benefits were traditionally viewed as a hygiene factor or an HR cost. What is driving their evolution into a strategic tool for workforce resilience, talent attraction and retention? When choosing between employers, candidates increasingly compare not only salary and role, but also the benefits available to them. They look at the quality and extent of health insurance, the level of Group Term Life Insurance cover provided by the employer, whether dependants or parents can be included, and how well the overall package supports their family and financial needs.

Some organisations also offer voluntary benefits, allowing employees to purchase additional life or health cover based on their individual needs. This choice and flexibility make the employee value proposition more relevant across different life stages.

The MetLife Employee Benefits Trends Study 2026 reinforces this shift: with 83% of employees citing rising living and medical expenses as primary stressors, benefits provide a crucial safety net.

A well-designed benefits package can help influence an employee’s decision to join or remain with an organisation. At the same time, meaningful protection and wellbeing support help employees manage unexpected events with greater confidence, strengthening workforce resilience.

2. Salary remains important, but employees increasingly evaluate the broader value proposition offered by an employer. How significant are insurance, wellness and financial protection benefits in shaping that proposition today? Salary remains the financial foundation, but it is no longer the complete proposition. Insurance, wellness and financial protection benefits add important layers of value by addressing different aspects of an employee’s wellbeing. Health and life insurance provide protection for employees and their families, wellness programmes support physical and mental wellbeing, while retirement and financial benefits help employees plan for both immediate and longer-term priorities.

Studies indicate that employees increasingly look for support with both long-term financial planning and immediate financial wellbeing. This reflects the growing importance of an employee value proposition that combines compensation with protection, wellbeing and financial preparedness.

3. PNB MetLife has built a significant presence in the group insurance and employee-benefits market. What has enabled the company to establish a leadership position in this segment, and where do you see the next phase of growth? PNB MetLife’s leadership position is underpinned by the combination of MetLife’s decades of global expertise in Group Benefits and PNB MetLife's strong understanding of the Indian market. MetLife is a recognised global leader in this segment, and PNB MetLife is applying those capabilities in India through a business that serves more than 700 group clients and over one million covered lives.

This is complemented by access to global insights through the MAXIS Global Benefits Network and continued investment in digital servicing. Through platforms such as 360 BIZ, PNB MetLife brings together insurance, health and wellness solutions, on a single platform, helping employers provide a more integrated benefits experience.

The next phase of growth lies in extending these capabilities to a wider range of employers across the country, including smaller enterprises, and bringing more individuals within the ambit of formal group insurance and employee benefits.

4. What differentiates PNB MetLife’s approach from providing a standard group term life policy to becoming a long-term employee-benefits partner to an organisation? As one of the leaders in India’s Group Term Life market, PNB MetLife brings deep expertise in protecting employees and their families. What differentiates our approach is the understanding that protection needs are not uniform. They evolve with an employee’s life stage, family composition and financial responsibilities.

A young employee may need a basic level of protection, while someone with dependants or significant financial commitments may require a higher level of cover to safeguard the family’s financial future. By helping organisations understand these differing needs and structure relevant protection solutions, PNB MetLife goes beyond providing a standard policy to become a long-term Group Term Life partner.

PNB MetLife’s 360 BIZ group benefits platform gives employees access to Group Term Life, voluntary top-up cover, annuity and other life-insurance products at preferential prices.

5. PNB MetLife works with more than 700 group relationships in India. What insights has this scale provided into how the needs of employers and employees are changing? Working with more than 700 corporates have given PNB MetLife a broad perspective on the evolving expectations of employers and employees across industries and workforce profiles. One clear insight is that there is no standard employee-benefits requirement. Employee expectations increasingly span protection, health and wellness, financial wellbeing, and support for their families, with priorities varying across life stages and personal circumstances.

Employers are therefore looking for more relevant and integrated benefit structures, supported by simpler digital servicing and clearer communication. Employees also want to better understand the benefits available to them and how these benefits support their individual and family needs.

6. For many employees, employer-sponsored group life insurance may be their first formal layer of financial protection. How can companies use group term life to help address India’s wider protection gap? Companies can help address India’s wider protection gap by using Group Term Life Insurance to bring employees into the formal insurance system at scale. Group Term Life is a workplace benefit that provides life cover to employees and financial security to their families should the unexpected happen. By enrolling employees in Group Term Life as part of their benefits, organisations can extend immediate protection across locations and income segments, including first-time earners and many employees in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities who may not otherwise purchase life insurance independently.

However, employers should periodically review whether the cover reflects employees’ salaries and family responsibilities, offer opportunities to enhance the base cover where appropriate, and clearly explain the policy and its benefits.

7. Group term life is often communicated as a standard employment benefit. What can employers do to ensure employees understand its value, coverage and limitations rather than discovering these only at the time of a claim? Employees can fully appreciate the value of their benefits only when these are communicated clearly and consistently. Regular and clear discussions should begin when an employee joins and continue throughout employment. Employers should clearly explain the purpose of Group Term Life without jargon or acronyms so that employees know exactly what to expect; the amount of cover provided; eligibility criteria; any exclusions or limitations; when the cover begins and ends; how nomination details should be maintained; and the steps employees or their families need to follow if a claim arises.

Additionally, regular benefit statements, induction sessions and periodic awareness programmes can help employees better understand the value, scope and limitations of the cover.

8. How are employee-benefits programmes expanding beyond life cover to include wellness, financial planning, voluntary benefits and retirement preparedness? Employee-benefits programmes are becoming more holistic, bringing together protection, wellness, financial planning and retirement preparedness to support employees across different life stages. While Group Term Life remains an important foundation, employers are increasingly complementing it with solutions that reflect the wider needs of their workforce.

These may include optional riders for accidental death, disability and critical illnesses, as well as dedicated Group Personal Accident cover. Wellness initiatives and voluntary benefits give employees greater choice, while Group Gratuity offers employers a structured, insurance-backed approach to funding gratuity liabilities and supporting employees’ long-term financial preparedness.

The GST Council has proposed changes that may allow employers to claim tax credits on the group health and life insurance they buy for employees. If this is put into effect, it could lower what employers pay for these benefits

Together, these solutions create a more comprehensive benefits proposition that supports employees throughout their working journey and strengthens the overall value offered by the employer.

10. PNB MetLife reported a 99.70% group claim-settlement ratio in FY26. Beyond the settlement ratio, what aspects of claims support and servicing should employers examine while selecting an insurance partner? Behind every claim is a family navigating a difficult moment. In FY26, PNB MetLife settled 6,868 group claims amounting to ₹502.69 crore, achieving a 99.70% Group Claim Settlement Ratio. While the settlement ratio is important, employers should also consider the human experience behind it—the speed and transparency of the process, ease of documentation, accessibility of support, and sensitivity with which beneficiaries are assisted.

Strong policy administration is equally important. Accurate employee data, timely onboarding and nomination updates, and clear benefit communication contribute to a smoother claims experience. Ultimately, the right insurance partner should combine a strong settlement record with reliable servicing and empathetic support.

11. Do you expect employee benefits to become an increasingly important boardroom and CEO agenda as organisations compete for talent and focus more closely on workforce resilience?

Having the best people has always been a strategic priority for organisations. The emerging question is whether salary alone is sufficient to attract and retain them, particularly as employees place greater value on financial security, wellbeing and support across different life stages.

This is where employee benefits can become more strategically relevant. When thoughtfully designed and effectively communicated, they can strengthen the employee value proposition and help organisations build trust and workforce resilience. We therefore expect benefits to feature more prominently in leadership conversations, although their importance and design will naturally differ across industries and workforce profiles.

Note to Readers: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Syndication.