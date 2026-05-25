Podar Education Network Records Outstanding CBSE Grade 10 Results Nationwide

Students from Podar schools across India have recorded outstanding results in the CBSE Grade 10 Results 2026, with scores reaching up to 100 per cent. The performance includes several near-perfect scores from students across different cities, highlighting a strong nationwide academic outcome.

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The highest score was secured by Siddhesh Sachin Ingle from Podar International School (CBSE), Latur, who achieved 100 per cent. Anisha Anil Shelar from Podar International School (CBSE), Chinchwad scored 99.80 per cent.

Three students secured 99.60 per cent. They are Atharv Dhulappa Masal from Podar International School (CBSE), Latur, Purvesh Manish Kapse from Podar International School (CBSE), Nagpur (Besa), and Aarya Nitin Amrute from Podar International School (CBSE), Chinchwad.

Five students scored 99.40 per cent. They are Nivedita Nivrutti Navhate from Podar International School (CBSE), Sangamner, Anshuman Das from R N Podar School (CBSE), Mumbai (Santacruz), Susmi Sachin Pardeshi from Podar International School (CBSE), Chinchwad, Aditya Amol Patwardhan from Podar International School (CBSE), Ratnagiri, and Parth Khasariya from Podar International School (CBSE), Bhopal.

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The results stand out because the top scores have come from multiple locations. Latur, Chinchwad, Nagpur, Sangamner, Mumbai, Ratnagiri, and Bhopal are all represented in the list of high achievers. This gives the performance a wider academic significance. It also shows that strong outcomes are not restricted to one city or one campus.

CBSE Grade 10 is an important milestone in a student’s academic life. It is often the first major board examination that students appear for. A senior academic counsellor from Bhopal said, “Grade 10 is not only about marks. It is the year when students begin to understand their own learning style. They learn how to plan, prioritise, revise, and handle pressure. These skills stay with them even after the examination is over. The best performing CBSE schools are those that prepare students not just for board results, but also for the academic responsibilities that follow.”

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This year’s performance reflects the combined effort of students, teachers, parents, and school teams. Students worked through a demanding academic year. Teachers guided them with regular support. Parents helped create a stable home environment. Counsellors supported students in managing expectations and stress.

A student from Chinchwad said, “The board year helped me become more responsible. I learnt how to organise my time and stay focused. The result feels special because it reflects effort from the whole year, not just the final examination.”

A student from Ratnagiri shared a similar view. “There were days when preparation felt difficult. What helped was staying patient and continuing with small targets. I also learnt that asking questions early makes a big difference.”

The role of teachers remained central to this journey. Board preparation requires more than syllabus completion. Students need clarity on concepts. They need guidance on answer structure. They also need regular feedback on how to improve. This support helps students reduce errors and build confidence.

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Parents also played an important role. Their support helped students stay balanced during a demanding year. A parent from Latur said, “We saw our child become more disciplined and independent. The school kept the preparation structured. At home, we focused on encouragement, rest, and routine.”

The nationwide spread of high scores also reflects the value of consistent academic habits. Students across different regions showed strong performance. This suggests that preparation was not built around last-minute effort. It was shaped by regular study, feedback, revision, and persistence. Such outcomes also place Podar Schools among the top CBSE result schools in India.

The 2026 CBSE Grade 10 results are a moment of celebration for students and their families. They are also a reminder that strong academic outcomes are built through teamwork. Students need guidance from teachers. They need support from parents. They need encouragement from school teams. Most importantly, they need confidence in their own ability to learn and improve.

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Podar Education Network congratulates all students who appeared for the CBSE Grade 10 examinations. It also recognises the role of teachers, parents, counsellors, and school teams in supporting students through the board year.

For more information about Podar Education Network, visit www.podareducation.org. You can also get in touch with their team via email at admissions@podar.org or call 022 43330000.

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