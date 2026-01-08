Polycab Supports India’s Transition to Greener and Safer Homes

India’s urbanisation and housing demand have turned wiring from an invisible commodity into a more considered choice for sustainable, safe homes. As buildings get denser and electrical loads rise, the wiring that runs behind walls, once judged only by price and availability, now plays a role in energy efficiency, indoor safety and the carbon footprint of homes. Polycab’s recent GreenPro accreditation and its sustained investments in product and manufacturing excellence, position the company to influence how developers, specifiers and homeowners think about wiring.

A Market Moving Toward Quality

The Indian wires and cables market is experiencing expansion. Multiple market reports place the sector in the multi-billion-dollar range and project steady high-single to double-digit growth over the next decade as demand from real estate, renewable sector, and industrial projects continues to rise. This growth is accompanied by consolidation in the organised segment and rising demand for higher-performance products — flame-retardant, low-smoke, zero halogen and solar cables which are no longer considered niche.

At the same time, electrical safety is a national priority: short circuits and electrical faults remain a leading cause of residential fires and property damage, raising the bar for product testing, traceability and installation standards. Buyers and regulators increasingly prioritize third-party validation that a product reduces both environmental impact and safety risks.

GreenPro Sets a Higher Standard

GreenPro, the eco-labelling certification from CII-IGBC, signals a product’s lower lifecycle environmental impact and better performance in areas such as resource efficiency, emissions, and end-of-life management. For builders and developers pursuing green certifications, GreenPro-rated components simplify compliance and contribute to the overall sustainability score of a building. Polycab’s recent achievement in becoming the first Indian house-wire maker to secure GreenPro Eco-labelling for its range is therefore a notable development — indicating that wiring can meet technical requirements while addressing environmental considerations..

Addressing Core Industry Pain Points

Polycab has a portfolio of conductors and insulating systems including FR (flame retardant), FRLS (flame retardant low smoke) and ZHFR (zero halogen, flame retardant) grades, designed to limit ignition, slow flame propagation and reduce toxic smoke during a fire event. These materials are relevant in apartments, commercial buildings, and mixed-use projects where occupant safety is paramount.

Backward integration, in-house copper rod manufacturing, compounding, and multi-site testing means Polycab can control raw material quality, validate production batches, and scale testing regimes across its footprint. This can reduce the likelihood of counterfeit or sub-standard products entering the market, a frequent source of fire risk and warranty claims. Polycab’s manufacturing reach and product testing protocols support the requirements that architects and developers consider when specifying wiring for projects.

Sustainability Built into the System

Green certification is a concrete step, but sustainability also requires system changes that include sourcing recycled inputs, optimising manufacturing energy intensity, reducing waste streams, and planning for end-of-life recycling. Polycab’s business responsibility & sustainability disclosures outline initiatives across sourcing and waste management — data points that matter to institutional buyers assessing lifecycle costs and compliance. By pairing GreenPro certification with visible ESG reporting and capacity to produce at scale, Polycab positions sustainable wiring as more widely accessible rather than limited to niche projects.

Impact Felt Across the Value Chain

For developers and homebuyers, the practical considerations include GreenPro-rated wiring helping reduce regulatory friction for green building credits, lowering the risk profile of electrical installations, supporting healthier environments and signalling long-term performance. For specifiers, the combination of product grades (FR/FRLS/ZHFR), documented factory controls, and independent ecolabel verification can simplify risk assessment and procurement. For the market at large, an organised player highlighting sustainable credentials can encourage peers to raise standards, benefiting stakeholders from electricians on site to occupants in high-rise towers.

Wiring will never be glamorous, but it is foundational: it powers comfort, enables critical systems, and, when designed poorly, contributes to safety hazards and environmental cost. Polycab’s GreenPro certification represents a significant point in this context; it indicates that sustainability and safety can be addressed together. As India’s housing stock modernises, such developments help builders and consumers choose wiring solutions that protect occupants, reduce environmental impact, and meet the technical demands of modern homes.

